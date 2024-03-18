San Antonio faces Dallas after overtime win

Dallas Mavericks (39-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-53, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts the Dallas Mavericks following the San Antonio Spurs' 122-115 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Spurs are 9-31 against conference opponents. San Antonio has a 2-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 8-5 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas ranks third in the NBA averaging 14.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from deep. Luka Doncic leads the team averaging 3.9 makes while shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

The Spurs are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 116-93 on Feb. 15, with Kyrie Irving scoring 34 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 18.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Irving is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 120.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (ankle), Brandon Williams: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press