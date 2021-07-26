Samyukta Morcha to talk to farmers of Uttarakhand, UP, Punjab about govt's policies, work: Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said Samyukta Morcha has decided to go to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other parts of the country to talk to farmers about the government's policies and work.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Tikait said, "Samyukta Morcha has decided to go to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other parts of the country and talk to farmers about the government's policies and work. On September 5, there will be a big panchayat in Muzaffarnagar (UP). The entire country is captured."

"We will go by tractors to the Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15. On August 15, we will hoist the flag. Tractors from two districts will go. We did not remove the national flag on January 26," he added.

Calling the farmers of Jind (Haryana) as revolutionaries, Tikait on Sunday hailed the decision of carrying out a tractor parade in protest against the Centre's farm laws on Independence Day.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)