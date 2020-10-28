Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky sets new supernatural show at HBO Max, Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network

Genndy Tartakovsky — the creator of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, the blood-soaked prehistoric adventure Primal, and more of your favorite childhood staples — is back with a new show that already comes with a lot of intrigue.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, described as a supernatural adventure inspired by myths and folklore from around the world, is being produced by HBO Max and Cartoon Network. A first-look image was released on Wednesday that shows off the titular team of ancient heroes who fight to protect the world from an ominous, unforeseen omen.

According to an official description, "Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions."

“Twenty-five years ago, Dexter’s Laboratory was Cartoon Network’s first original series," Tartakovsky, who's at the helm of this new series, said in a statement. "It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years. Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

Among his 12 Emmy nominations, Tartakovsky received four wins over the years for his work on Primal, Samurai Jack, and the original Star Wars: Clone Wars. He made his segue into feature films with the Hotel Transylvania movies, a fourth installment of which he's currently producing.

A premiere date for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal has not been announced.

