Samuga assumes new CIO role at Elemica

As global organizations work to overcome the issues that have slowed commerce over the past few years, a leader in supply chain connectivity creates a new position to spearhead innovation and help its enterprise clients evolve the supply chain of the future

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, an enterprise technology partner driving supply chain connectivity, recently named Arun Samuga its chief innovation officer.



"We are very excited to have Arun take over this new leadership position at Elemica," said David Muse, the company's chief executive officer. "As more and more businesses and industries embark on digital transformation journeys, and as more leaders identify the ever-expanding opportunities these initiatives open up for collaboration and growth all along their supply chains, innovation will accelerate significantly. And with his decades of experience in both technology development and supply chain operations, there is no one better equipped to steer our efforts in helping companies create and facilitate those innovative opportunities than Arun."

Samuga has been with the company for 13 years, the past four as chief technology officer. In this new role, Samuga will focus on, among other things, exploring new ideas and driving innovation in the areas of advanced integration and connectivity technologies, as well as end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to expand what is possible at the intersection of technology and human ingenuity," Samuga said. "We live in an extraordinary time when an organization can, if it is ready and willing, take what have always been considered fundamental business processes and use them as launching pads for significant growth."

"Every day, every month, every quarter we see the increasing impact predictive analytics and AI can have for the supply chain," Samuga adds. "Even given the global challenges that organizations are facing today, history teaches us that as we continue to gain further understanding and mastery of evolving technologies, and ultimately develop new and exciting solutions for supply chain network collaboration, we will see stronger, more agile and resilient supply chains all across the spectrum of global trade. And I'm grateful to be at Elemica as we are positioned to play an integral role in that process."

