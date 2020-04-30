Samuel Stewart, Young Entrepreneur with Massive Growth Competing with Industry Giants

CHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Unlike most parts of the world economy, the coronavirus pandemic has actually resulted in increased growth in the e-commerce retail market. Fueled by people's inability to shop at traditional brick and mortar retail outlets and their increased free time, online shopping has seen a mini boom. Young entrepreneurs are defying the downturn to build companies with big potential going into the future. This is challenging the traditional retailers, whose businesses have been massively affected by the measures taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

One such young entrepreneur is Sam Stewart, and his success is far more interesting and uncommon. Sam turned an idea for streetwear into a six-figure business and did it all from the comfort of his bed. Samuel J Stewart was born in Hampstead, London on the 29TH of April 1999, but moved to small town of Chester where he attended state schools. Unmotivated by the mundane education and struggling with his dyslexia, he scraped by on his A levels - just enough to get entrance into a university. Still, the passion he had sought through a traditional educational route eluded him, despite him putting significantly more effort into his work at university.

Over time, Sam started to pay more attention to popular trends in clothing. Emphasizing the functionality and look of streetwear, he decided to learn about e-commerce and how he could produce his line of clothes. The manner in which he founded his online store is unusual at first glance, but it's becoming more familiar as time goes on. After all, a vast number of entrepreneurs in the modern day are millennials like Sam. Their approach to the world of clothing is nothing like what the market has seen before. That's not a condemnation of their efforts, though.

While studying at Aston University in Birmingham, Sam realized that the life he aspired to couldn't be realized through working as a lifeguard at the local gym. So, one early morning, from his bed he embarked on what would become a life-changing journey. He established an e-commerce site and founded his business. He pieced together a supply chain and a logistics network spanning the globe to deliver the apparel clients wanted. Like most endeavors, Rome was indeed not built in a day and success came gradually. It required two years of listening to customer feedback, exploring the communities and concepts behind street wear and paying attention to the latest celebrity trends. But eventually, the hard work paid off.

The ability to start a business has never been easier; thanks to innovations in technology, everything you need to succeed is at your fingertips. Millennials growing up with this as the norm are well placed to take advantage. With nothing to lose, they can invest time into their own projects, whether its building up a social media presence or starting a brand. The online economy has become a viable rut for willing young entrepreneurs to become wealthy.

Now, Sam Stewart, at only 21 years old, is head of his own company and continues to specialize in streetwear and celebrity-themed urban clothing. The company has grown to be a six-figure business and they are poised to take in over $30,000 in revenue for the month of April 2020 alone. That's not bad, considering that the majority of the company's decisions are being made from Sam's bed rather than in a board room.

Sam's business is proof of how e-commerce has allowed millennials to find their own space in the business world and adapt it to their passions. While millions around the world have been at home unable to work and large parts of the global economy have grinded to a halt, young entrepreneurs with online businesses are still poised to make a large splash this year, even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Global e-commerce retail sales are set to hit $4.9 trillion by 2021. That is a 265% increase from 2014, which only accounts for 17.5% of the worldwide retail market; therefore, we are likely to see a steady upward trend with no signs of decline even with the worst global pandemic in 100 years crippling much of the world's economy.

Sam, like many young entrepreneurs, plans to take advantage of this massive growth, with his next goal of his company being to crack the ceiling of earning $1 million. before expanding into the next stage of development. When asked about the future of his business, Sam said he plans to "rival the biggest [names] in the fashion market". He wants to grow his business into a multi-million-dollar empire and expand the reach of his brand even further. That way, more customers from all parts of the world can obtain unique, high-quality streetwear that resonates with their favorite celebrities. For now, though, Sam is still working hard to get his brand the recognition and customer base that is required to reach that next level. Whether or not he plans on expanding his operation to the point that he can't manage it from his bed is still up in the air. Despite his achievements, he has decided to continue his university education as he doesn't want to disappoint his parents! He is now at Liverpool John Moores University, studying, as you might have guessed, business. He will be entering his final year in September. Sam wants his story to inspire fellow millennials to become masters of their own destiny and plans to eventually offer courses and mentoring to help others achieve their aspirations in life.

