Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway

It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.

Photographers were on hand to capture the sweet moment between the friends, which saw Jackson and Thurman smiling on a staircase together.

Jackson stars in the play, which is being directed by his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. John David Washington and Danielle Brooks also star in The Piano Lesson, which opens Oct. 13.

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman at a preview performance of 'The Piano Lesson'

Noam Galai/WireImage Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman at a preview performance of 'The Piano Lesson'

Jackson and Thurman's latest reunion comes not long after they memorably linked up with fellow Pulp Fiction star John Travolta at the Oscars in March.

At the time, Thurman and Travolta performed their iconic dance from the film alongside Jackson, as they argued the meaning of the film and ultimately presented the award for Best Actor.

"Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest," Jackson quipped, later pointing to the prop he brought with him on stage before stressing that it's actually "all about the contents of this briefcase," which he said Tarantino used to make the audience "draw their own conclusions about the meaning of existence."

Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta hold a 'Pulp Fiction' reunion at the Oscars

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta hold a 'Pulp Fiction' reunion at the Oscars

Next up, Thurman and Jackson will be back on screen together in The Kill Room. Per IMDB, the film follows "a hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld." Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke joins them in the Nicol Paone-directed movie.

Story continues

A release date for The Kill Room has yet to be announced.

Related content: