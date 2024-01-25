Samuel L. Jackson Shares How He ‘Quietly’ Celebrated His 75th Birthday: ‘Had a Nice Sushi Dinner and Went to Sleep’ (Exclusive)

The 'Argylle' actor had a very relatable birthday celebration

Lia Toby/Getty Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson recently had a very relatable 75th birthday celebration!

On Wednesday, PEOPLE caught up with the actor at the premiere of his latest film Argylle. While on the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Jackson shared how he rang in the milestone event.

“I had a nice sushi dinner and went to sleep,” Jackson says of how he “quietly” spent his Dec. 21 birthday.

In the upcoming action thriller, Jackson stars as an ally to Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) — a “reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie,” according to a synopsis shared by Universal Pictures.

AppleTV+ Samuel L. Jackson in 'Argylle'

However, her world is soon turned upside down as it intertwines with the lives of her characters.

“Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur,” the synopsis continues.

When asked what his favorite part of filming was, the answer came easily for the Glass star.

“Working with Sam [Rockwell]. ‘Cause I’ve known him forever and we’ve been in four movies together and this is the first time that we actually got to be face-to-face on a camera. It was kind of great,” Jackson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Samuel L. Jackson at the world premiere of 'Argylle'

Argylle also stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and more. The upcoming film is directed by Matthew Vaughn.

Although the Jurassic Park alum may have had a rather relaxing 75th birthday, the year prior was undoubtedly different.

In December 2022, Jackson received a surprise celebration from Rev. Al Sharpton.

The Kong: Skull Island talent was starring in the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre when his fellow actors flipped the script.

During the show's curtain call, cast members (including The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks) joined together to sing “Happy Birthday.”

Tricia Baron Samuel L. Jackson and Al Sharpton

As the group sang and danced with the crowd cheering them on, Sharpton, 69, appeared on stage holding a cake with candles already lit.

“I just wanted to bring the cake out for the man who has probably entertained more people around the world than anybody, and he has done more to help humanity and he does it real quiet,” the civil rights leader said on stage after he traded the cake for a microphone.

“And when he was on Broadway playing Martin Luther King, and Tanya and I, his wife, conspired for us to do it again. So you keep having birthdays, and we gonna keep surprising you,” Sharpton said at the time.

Argylle arrives in theaters nationwide on Feb. 2.



