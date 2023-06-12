Samuel L. Jackson lost a Tony Award — but his reaction won over many. ‘Oh my god’

No one likes losing. Especially the guy who probably won’t ever be asked to deliver a commencement speech at a kindergarten graduation.

Samuel L. Jackson, Quentin Tarantino’s muse and cussword connoisseur, was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role for his part in “The Piano Lesson.” Unfortunately for him, the “Secret Invasion” star lost the award to Brandon Uranowitz, who took it home for “Leopoldstadt.” at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11.

Fortunately, for social media, his facial expression after losing ended up being the real winner of the night.

Samuel L. Jackson’s face is taking me out for some reason! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/96QBVnJDKY — charlie wilson fan club president. (@travisfromdabk_) June 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards — Mindy Benson (@MindyBe) June 12, 2023

oh my god samuel l jackson’s face — latina bertie wooster (@shortzendaya) June 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn't win his category. #TonyAwards — The Vibe With Ky (@TheVibeWithKy) June 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out



He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony.



Based on the shout out during the winner’s acceptance speech, it sounds like Jordan E. Cooper maybe should have won it for Ain’t No Mo’ https://t.co/CzjzO2NCxm — Tammi “Did you wash your hands?” Sparks (@tammirsparks) June 12, 2023

Samuel L Jackson didn’t look happy #TonyAwards — Greg Thompson Jr. (@gregthompjr) June 12, 2023

Samuel L Jackson should've won that Tony Award. — Void Sage (@WeiShiLindon) June 12, 2023

I don't see anybody being in a category with Samuel L. Jackson and beating him. I just don't. ‍♂️ #TonyAwards #Tonys #TonyAwards2023 — Jamar Taurus (@JamarTodd) June 12, 2023

Samuel l Jackson lost I hate it here actually — (sarah) سارة (glee rewatch era) (@sarsaraaaaah) June 12, 2023

He looks like someone just told him that “Pulp Fiction” was only just okay.

“The Piano Lesson” is an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book and is directed by Jackson’s wife, fellow Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

