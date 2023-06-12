Samuel L. Jackson lost a Tony Award — but his reaction won over many. ‘Oh my god’

TJ Macias
·2 min read
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

No one likes losing. Especially the guy who probably won’t ever be asked to deliver a commencement speech at a kindergarten graduation.

Samuel L. Jackson, Quentin Tarantino’s muse and cussword connoisseur, was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role for his part in “The Piano Lesson.” Unfortunately for him, the “Secret Invasion” star lost the award to Brandon Uranowitz, who took it home for “Leopoldstadt.” at the 76th annual Tony Awards on June 11.

Fortunately, for social media, his facial expression after losing ended up being the real winner of the night.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

He looks like someone just told him that “Pulp Fiction” was only just okay.

“The Piano Lesson” is an adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book and is directed by Jackson’s wife, fellow Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Air quality in NYC is so bad actor Jodie Comer said she couldn’t finish Broadway show

Kyrie trying to recruit LeBron to the Mavs? Twitter isn’t convinced. ‘Brace yourselves’

Read more

More From