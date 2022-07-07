Samuel Goldwyn Acquires ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ Whose All-Star Cast & Director Lineup Includes Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria & Jacqueline Fernandez; Diane Warren & Sofia Carson Team For Original Song

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has closed a deal with Italian outfit Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment to acquire U.S. distribution rights to star-studded female-powered feature Tell It Like A Woman, whose filmmakers and actors include Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Hudson, Pauletta Washington, Cara Delevingne, Catherine Hardwicke, Margherita Buy, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Leonor Varela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anne Watanabe and Mipo O.

For the film, superstar songwriter and 13-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren (who is getting an honorary Academy Award in November) has written original song Applause which was performed by Sofia Carson and is being released as a single through Disney Music Group label Hollywood Records. An accompanying music video was directed by Catherine Hardwicke, starring singer and actress Carson.

Warren’s song is described as “the defining sound of the film and intended to serve as a hymn for female empowerment”. The filmmakers say they will be embarking on an Oscar campaign for the track.

Tell It Like A Woman is comprised of seven segments, making a feature length film. The segments are directed by female directors from different parts of the world, shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the U.S.. Genres include drama, comedy, docudrama and animation.

The intertwining segments comprise: Unspoken, directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi and starring Margherita Buy; Lagonegro, directed by Lucia Puenzo and starring Eva Longoria; Elbows Deep, directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starring Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden and Jasmine Luv; Sharing A Ride, directed by Leena Yadav and starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Anjali Lama; A Week In My Life, directed by Mipo O and starring Anne Watanabe; and Pepcy & Kim, directed by Taraji P. Henson and starring Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington.

The project is the result of a collaboration with We Do It Together, a non-profit film production company that advocates for gender equality, founded by producer Chiara Tilesi. Producers are Chiara Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Akoskin and Monika Bacardi.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is planning to release the movie in theaters this winter and says it is lining up an awards campaign. Julie Sultan, President of ILBE’s distribution company AMBI, negotiated the deal with Peter Goldwyn.

The film had its world premiere at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy last weekend and special screenings are planned in partnership The United Nations and the Vatican, among other organizations.

Andrea Iervolino said: “Tell It Like A Woman is a uniquely female film meant to convey a message of strength and empowerment through its storytelling. We are honored to have so many accomplished woman collaborate and share their creative talents in a galvanizing effort for a big screen experience. Samuel Goldwyn continues to be an tremendous partner for us in delivering important films to the masses.”

Chiara Tilesi added: “In this historical moment where some fundamental rights have been taken from women, it is even more important that we put women at the center of the conversation. Tell It Like A Woman portrays different women around the world with one mission, to steadily empower them through their stories.”

ILBE and Samuel Goldwyn previously teamed to release dramas Minamata and Waiting For The Barbarians, both starring Johnny Depp, and family film Dakota starring Abbie Cornish and William Baldwin.

