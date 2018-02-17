Samuel Girard and his Olympic expectations

For a young athlete like Canadian speed skater Samuel Girard, the first Olympics of your career is a monumental moment. Before arriving at PyeongChang, Girard really didn’t know what to expect from the Games.

“I don’t know that much about the Olympics like the village and all that stuff,” Hamelin noted. “I just want to live the moment of the Olympics.”

Girard may not have known what to expect when going to PyeongChang, but he is leaving his first Games as a gold medalist.



