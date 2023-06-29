‘If Samuel Beckett had written a kids’ book’: meet Jon Klassen, the illustrator turning children’s literature to the dark side

Would you like to hear a spooky story? Once upon a time in the frozen wastes of the far north – more precisely, in a library in Alaska in 2018 – a ­writer plucked a book at random from a shelf.



It was a collection of short ­stories, supposedly for children, but decidedly ghoulish and ­macabre. One of them, “The Skull”, was an old Tyrolean folk tale about a girl who finds herself alone in a strange house in the woods. Alone, that is, except for a talking skull.



Soon, “The Skull” was all he could think about. “It just itched at me,” says bestselling children’s author Jon Klassen (for it was he). “Stories don’t usually do that, but this one kind of stuck.”



Months passed, and “The Skull” wouldn’t leave him be. He couldn’t recall the book’s title, or author, or anything much about it. So he wrote to the library. Within two hours, they’d tracked it down. When he re-read it, though, he found that his memory of the story – in particular its haunting, ­ambiguous ending – was very ­different to the tale in the book.



So he sat down to write his own version: The Skull, out this month, is beautiful, heartwarming, funny, and only very mildly spooky. If ­anyone can turn an obscure ­Middle-European folk fable into a bestseller, it’s Klassen. In the world of children’s illustrators, the 41-year-old Canadian – whose books have achieved combined sales of more than five million ­copies – has emerged as a modern great, a talent to name in the same breath as ­Quentin Blake, Maurice Sendak or The Very Hungry ­Caterpillar’s Eric Carle. That last, with his simple ­outlines but complex textures, shaped Klassen’s style, as did the indigenous art of his home country. “If Eric Carle crashed into an Inuit stone print maker,” he says, “you’d probably get something along the lines of my stuff.”



Klassen’s mordant humour, ­however, is all his own. “If Samuel Beckett had written a kids’ book, this might be it,” the New York Times wrote of his 2021 tale, The Rock from the Sky, in which animals stand in various spots in the desert, making ominous chit-chat:

“What do you think of my spot?”

“Actually I have a bad feeling

about it.”

“A bad feeling?”

“Yes.”

What we know, and the animals only intuit, is that there’s a meteorite plummeting earthwards, likely to crush at least one of them.



The book that made Klassen famous was 2011’s I Want My Hat Back. Since its publication, Klassen’s books have achieved combined sales of more than five million copies.



Its plot – if you’ll forgive spoilers for a story of barely 250 words – is a tale of loss, deceit and vigilante ­justice, about a bear who has lost his hat. With implacable solemnity, he asks one animal after another if they have seen it. “I haven’t seen any hats anywhere,” says a shifty, hat-wearing rabbit. “I would not steal a hat. Don’t ask me any more questions.”



As in Greek tragedy, the moment of bloodshed takes place offstage. Later, we see the bear wearing his hat, but not what he has done to reclaim it. Another critter asks if he’s seen a rabbit. “I haven’t seen any rabbits anywhere,” he lies. “I would not eat a rabbit. Don’t ask me any more questions.”



It was the first book Klassen had written, and proved a tough sell. “We talked to nine or 10 publishers, and all but one didn’t like the ­ending.” The first nine – all ­American – urged him not to kill the fluffy bunny. The tenth was British, and she loved it. “Most British and Canadian comedy is very low-key – there’s a dryness to the humour,” says Klassen. “Whenever I go over to the UK, it’s like ‘Oh, OK! They understand the joke here. I don’t have to preface this with anything.’”



He was offered a publishing deal, on the condition that the rabbit couldn’t come back for a sequel. “If we kill the rabbit here,” the ­publisher told Klassen, “we kill him forever.”



When I speak to Klassen he is, pleasingly, wearing a hat. “I’ve worn a hat every day since sixth grade,” he says. “I don’t feel ­comfortable without a hat on.” He’s at home in Los Angeles, where he lives with his wife, Moranne Keeler, who works in finance – “a great combination because I’ve got no idea how to manage money at all; I draw turtles and then she figures out how to pay the mortgage.”



They have two children, six-year-old Isaac and four-year-old August. “I don’t read them my own books. I get really scared of it, because kids are brutal. If they’re bored they’ll tell you they’re bored, they don’t care if they break your heart.”



Klassen enjoyed drawing at school, and fell into graphic work by joining the family business. “My dad had a candle factory with my uncle, and my mum and I worked there as the graphic designers for a while.” He drew candle logos, designed candle brochures, and tried desperately in promotional text to find something interesting to say about candles.



He moved on to other temporary jobs, including as a tour guide for a historic former hospital (“They probably did the amputations in here,” he would tell visitors, ­bluffing), then upped sticks to Los Angeles to work on big-screen ­animations such as Kung-Fu Panda and Coraline.



Film is still important to him; indeed, he embarks on each new book with a particular film in mind. This Is Not My Hat, in which a small fish boasts of its stolen bowler before being bumped off mid-book, follows the narrative arc of Psycho, while We Found a Hat, in which two tortoises discover a fedora and can’t decide who should keep it, was inspired by The ­Treasure of the Sierra Madre, with Humphrey Bogart.



The Skull, meanwhile, owes an equal debt to Hitchcock’s Rebecca – with its “grand, sweeping, haunted” atmosphere – and Phantom Thread. Like the latter, The Skull is a tale of unlikely soulmates, for the skull – young readers will be relieved to learn – is a nice skull, who becomes the protagonist’s best friend.



It’s the first time Klassen has dipped a toe in the gothic genre, but he remembers how much he enjoyed ghost stories growing up. “If you do it right, kids love this,” he says. “If you can hold their hand properly and take them through a scary story, they will ­follow you anywhere.



“Often this happens, where you have a whole gymnasium of kids – the rowdiest ones – and you’ll tell all your stories, and then at the end they’re all just hyper and they want to go outside, or it’s lunchtime. But you say: ‘Does anybody want to hear a scary story?’ And you could hear a pin drop.”

The Skull (Walker, £14.99) is out on July 11

