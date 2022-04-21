Who is Samuel Alito? What to know about the Bush-nominated Supreme Court justice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

President George W. Bush nominated Associate Justice Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court in October 2005. Alito was confirmed by the Senate 58-42, with most Republicans and four Democrats backing him.

After more than 15 years, Alito has proven himself a consistent conservative voice on the court.

Alito has been guided by his strict adherence to textualism, or emphasizing the words of a law as written.

He has also been one of the court's most outspoken proponents of religious freedom. He wrote the 2014 opinion that exempted some businesses from complying with a provision in the Affordable Care Act because of religious objections. In 2020, he wrote the majority opinion that upheld exemptions for religious employers from employment discrimination laws.

Jackson's approach: After hearings, experts debate how Ketanji Brown Jackson would interpret the Constitution

What to know about Biden nominee: Who is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson? For starters, she clerked for Justice Breyer

'Not surprised': Justice Alito defends controversial speech as he marks 15 years on Supreme Court

Who is Samuel Alito?

Alito is the 110th justice to serve on the Supreme Court. He previously served as a judge on the Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

Alito spent the 1970s and 1980s in various positions with the federal government. He clerked for U.S. Circuit Judge Leonard Garth before becoming an assistant U.S. attorney in New Jersey from 1977 to 1981. In the mid-1980s, Alito worked as an assistant solicitor general in President Ronald Reagan's administration, regularly arguing cases before the Supreme Court.

Then he took a position as assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice until he became the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey in 1987, staying in that role until President George H.W. Bush nominated him to the 3rd Circuit in 1990.

How old is Samuel Alito?

Alito was born on April 1, 1950. He is 72.

Where is Samuel Alito from?

Alito was born in Trenton, New Jersey. He was raised in New Jersey by his father and mother, who came from immigrant Italian families. His parents were both public school teachers. Alito attended Steinert High School in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Who appointed Samuel Alito?

President George W. Bush nominated Alito to the Supreme Court in 2005.

Who did Samuel Alito replace?

Alito replaced retiring Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Is Samuel Alito liberal or conservative?

Alito is a member of the court’s conservative wing.

What is Samuel Alito’s party affiliation?

Alito is a conservative who worked for a Republican president and was nominated by Republican presidents to the bench and other positions, though it is unclear whether he is registered with a political party. Judicial watchdog Fix The Court found no voter registration records for Alito.

Is Samuel Alito an originalist?

Alito subscribes to an originalist judicial philosophy, in which the words of the Constitution are interpreted to have the same meaning as they would have been understood by the framers.

What is SCOTUS?: Everything you need to know about the SCOTUS and its justices

Alito also is a textualist, a term popularized by the late Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, a conservative firebrand. Textualism emphasizes the literal meaning of the words in the law.

What is one of Samuel Alito’s most important opinions?

In 2014, Alito authored a 5-4 majority opinion in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby ruling that religious employers could deny contraception coverage in insurance plans to employees despite a requirement by the Affordable Care Act that they provide that coverage.

How long has Samuel Alito been a justice?

Alito has been a justice since 2006. In 2022, he surpassed 16 years on the court.

Is Samuel Alito Catholic?

Alito is one of six Catholic justices on the court.

Does Samuel Alito have a family?

Alito married Martha-Ann Bomgardner Alito in 1985. They have two children.

Where did Samuel Alito go to school?

Alito graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Princeton University in 1972. He got his law degree in 1975 from Yale Law School, where he served as the editor of the Yale Law Journal.

While at Princeton University, Alito joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army after graduating, the Washington Post reported. Alito served on active duty briefly before going on inactive reserve status. He was discharged in 1980.

How does Samuel Alito vote?

Alito consistently votes with the court’s conservatives. In the 2020 term, he voted with Chief Justice John Roberts 75% of the time, according to the Harvard Law Review. He voted agreed with Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor 43% of the time.

Contributing: John Fritze

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samuel Alito: What to know about the Supreme Court justice

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock