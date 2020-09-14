Samsung's New Earbuds Have a Design Unlike Any Pair of Earbuds Out There

We judge all headphones on a scale of 10, analyzing the categories we think are most important: sound, comfort, design, battery performance, and, if applicable, special features.
Here's how the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds stack up.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are the tech giant’s most exciting to date. Announced alongside the ultra premium Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2, the wire-free buds offer a mix of captivating design, top-tier sound, and noise-canceling tech at a competitive price point.
SCORES
Sound: 8/10
Comfort: 8/10
Design: 8/10
Battery Performance: 7/10
Overall Score: 8/10
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS LIVE:
- They deliver a powerful sound via large audio drivers
- They are not suitable for exercising
- Their carrying case has USB-C and wireless charging
- Their IPX2 rating for water resistance is modest by today’s standards
Tuned by AKG, the 12-millimeter audio drivers of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are significantly bigger than those found in most of the earbuds’ similarly priced competitors. Each bud has a built-in bass duct for enhancing the low range, as well as air vents that reduce the pressure on your ears. The last bit is particularly impressive, because it gives the bean-shaped earbuds a soundstage whose spaciousness is worthy of the “Live” moniker — on some occasions you might feel like you’re actually at a live show.
The sonic experience the Galaxy Buds Live deliver is detail-rich, powerful, and incredibly entertaining. From timeless Vivaldi concertos, all the way to my favorite Depeche Mode tracks, the earbuds impressed me with a sound that’s dynamic and poised in equal measure.
Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app allows you to easily adjust the audio experience. There are several equalizer presets to choose from (normal, bass or treble boost, soft, dynamic, and clear), thus ensuring that, regardless of the content you are playing, you can enjoy the buds’ audio hardware to the fullest. I enjoyed the dynamic setting the most, because it slightly enhances the sound throughout the entire frequency range.
When it comes to noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Live did a decent job in tuning out the noise from my air conditioner, as well as the busy street underneath the windows of my apartment. However, the earbuds didn’t detach me from my surroundings as convincingly as the pricier AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. I suspect that this is partly due to their unique design and fit sans ear tips.
Thanks to a trio of built-in microphones in each earbud, the Galaxy Buds Live delivered a reliable experience during telephone, Google Duo, and Zoom calls while I tested them. The buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 and maintained a superb connection with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra I paired them with.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are among the comfiest wireless earbuds I have tested to date. Each bud weighs only 5.6 grams and they're on par with the AirPods Pro and Jabra Elite 75t — two the product category’s benchmarks for comfort.
Because they lack the usual ear tips (they have swappable ear wings instead), the buds didn’t cause discomfort while I tested them. However, the setup has a negative effect on their ability to passively isolate ambient noise. It's also important to note that, while effortlessly comfortable, the fit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is not secure enough to use while exercising.
Just like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ I tested a few months ago, the Buds Live have excellent touch controls. You can control the audio playback and calls a via taps on each bud.
Long presses, on the other hand, are customizable via the Galaxy Wearable App. You can choose between controlling the noise cancellation or the playback volume, activating Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, or launching Spotify. I enjoyed being able to adjust the volume the most while I tested the earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have an attention-commanding design, headlined by a bean-like shape and a reflective glossy finish. They make most of their competitors look generic in comparison.
Available in Mystic Black, Mystic White, or Mystic Bronze with a matching carrying case, the Galaxy Buds Live are a perfect match for the latest Galaxy smartphones. I tip my hat to Samsung for being bold with their design.
With a modest IPX2 rating for water resistance, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are not as durable as the similarly priced Jabra Elite 75t and Sony WF-SP800N. They can survive rainy walks and light splashes of water, but not much else.
You can expect about 6 hours of wireless audio playback or 4.5 hours’ worth of calls from the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with the noise cancellation switched on. Disabling the feature will extend their battery life to a maximum of 8 hours and 5.5 hours, respectively.
During my testing, the Galaxy Buds Live performed in line with Samsung’s claims. Their battery life is acceptable, but behind that of Sony’s WF-SP800N noise-canceling earbuds. To be fair, the Buds Live are noticeably lighter (5.5 grams versus 9.9 grams) than the Sony product, and less likely to cause discomfort during longer listening sessions.
The earbuds’ charging case holds more than 2 additional full charges. I like that the sleek and compact accessory supports fast charging over USB-C, as well as wireless charging. It was fun to charge the buds off the back of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra using reverse Wireless PowerShare while I tested them.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are an excellent option in this crowded product category. Memorable design and good sound make the wireless earbuds worth their $170 price tag, as long as you don’t plan to use them for exercising.
If noise cancellation is not a must for you, consider Samsung’s own Galaxy Buds+ instead. They have a more secure fit with better noise isolation, excellent audio quality, and handy touch controls for less.
