Samsung's New Earbuds Have a Design Unlike Any Pair of Earbuds Out There

From Best Products

We judge all headphones on a scale of 10, analyzing the categories we think are most important: sound, comfort, design, battery performance, and, if applicable, special features.



Here's how the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds stack up.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are the tech giant’s most exciting to date. Announced alongside the ultra premium Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2, the wire-free buds offer a mix of captivating design, top-tier sound, and noise-canceling tech at a competitive price point.

SCORES

Sound: 8/10

Comfort: 8/10

Design: 8/10

Battery Performance: 7/10

Overall Score: 8/10









ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SAMSUNG GALAXY BUDS LIVE:

They deliver a powerful sound via large audio drivers

They are not suitable for exercising

Their carrying case has USB-C and wireless charging

Their IPX2 rating for water resistance is modest by today’s standards

Sound: 8/10

Tuned by AKG, the 12-millimeter audio drivers of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are significantly bigger than those found in most of the earbuds’ similarly priced competitors. Each bud has a built-in bass duct for enhancing the low range, as well as air vents that reduce the pressure on your ears. The last bit is particularly impressive, because it gives the bean-shaped earbuds a soundstage whose spaciousness is worthy of the “Live” moniker — on some occasions you might feel like you’re actually at a live show.

View photos Photo credit: Samsung More

The sonic experience the Galaxy Buds Live deliver is detail-rich, powerful, and incredibly entertaining. From timeless Vivaldi concertos, all the way to my favorite Depeche Mode tracks, the earbuds impressed me with a sound that’s dynamic and poised in equal measure.

Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app allows you to easily adjust the audio experience. There are several equalizer presets to choose from (normal, bass or treble boost, soft, dynamic, and clear), thus ensuring that, regardless of the content you are playing, you can enjoy the buds’ audio hardware to the fullest. I enjoyed the dynamic setting the most, because it slightly enhances the sound throughout the entire frequency range.

When it comes to noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Live did a decent job in tuning out the noise from my air conditioner, as well as the busy street underneath the windows of my apartment. However, the earbuds didn’t detach me from my surroundings as convincingly as the pricier AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. I suspect that this is partly due to their unique design and fit sans ear tips.

Thanks to a trio of built-in microphones in each earbud, the Galaxy Buds Live delivered a reliable experience during telephone, Google Duo, and Zoom calls while I tested them. The buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 and maintained a superb connection with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra I paired them with.

Comfort: 8/10

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are among the comfiest wireless earbuds I have tested to date. Each bud weighs only 5.6 grams and they're on par with the AirPods Pro and Jabra Elite 75t — two the product category’s benchmarks for comfort.

View photos Photo credit: Samsung More