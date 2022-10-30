Samsung Week rolls on with early Black Friday deals on top-rated TVs, appliances and phones
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Through Tuesday, November 1, Samsung is offering a select collection of top-tier tech on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Shoppers can save up to 71% on NEO QLED 8K TVs, Odyssey gaming monitors, Galaxy S22 smartphones and more during the sale.
Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.
We're getting closer and closer to Black Friday 2022, which means the world is waiting for the best deals of the year to go live. The good news is that some of the biggest names in tech are already offering major price cuts weeks early. Samsung has a bevy of devices and appliances on sale for the next couple of days so you can get the best tech on the market weeks ahead of the best prices of the year.
Since Monday, October 24, the tech developer has been hosting Samsung Week and the deals are live through Tuesday, November 1. During the ongoing sale, shoppers will find various appliances, mobile tech and more on sale for up to 71% off. Not only is there a set list of devices that will stay on sale throughout the event, but each day of the week will also feature daily deals on select tech.
►Amazon's Beauty Haul: Shop early Black Friday deals on Olaplex, Revlon, PMD and more
►The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
One of the best Samsung deals to score today is on the Samsung extra large capacity smart front load washer. Typically listed for $1,249, you can get the smart appliance in a brushed black finish for $420 off at $829. Samsung says the washer has steam and Super Speed Wash options and can wash a full load in just 28 minutes. Better still, the laundry room essential can be stacked on top of or installed next to your dryer and features WiFi connectivity so you can easily schedule wash cycles from your smartphone.
If you want an even bigger TV screen to call your own, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is on sale in multiple sizes. Normally priced from $4,999.99, the smart display is available in its 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes for as low as $3,299.99. Samsung says the QN900B features an Infinity Screen with a bezel nearly invisible to the human eye, making it one of the slimmest TVs you'll ever see. Skinny as it is, the TV still promises brilliant colors and intense contrast through its Quantum Mini LED technology.
The best deals at the Samsung Week sale
Sunday, October 30
Save $180 on the Samsung 1.1-Cubic-Foot Smart SLIM Over-the-Range Microwave
Save $300 on the Samsung 44dbA Smart Dishwasher with StormWash+
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $420 on the Samsung 5-Cubic-Foot Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer
Save $420 on the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Monday, October 31
Save $370 on the Samsung 5.1-Cubic-Foot Smart Top Load Washer with ActiveWave
Save $370 on the Samsung 5.2-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer
Save $370 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Save $370 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Tuesday, November 1
Save $270 on the Samsung 4.9-Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Top Load Washer
Save $270 on the Samsung 7.4-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Save $550 on the Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Freestanding Gas Range
Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Week: Early Black Friday deals on TVs, appliances and phones