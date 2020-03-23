Walmart just slashed the prices on dozens of Samsung TVs—starting as low as $148

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Big sale on Samsung TVs. (Photo: Walmart)

If you’re thinking about upgrading your TV, now is a great time to do it—especially since Walmart’s having a massive sale on Samsung TVs.

We rounded up the best deals on Samsung TVs of all sizes, so you can truly make your living room feel like the comfiest movie theater ever (minus the sticky floors). Whether you want a massive 4K TV for your living room or a small HD TV for your bedroom, or maybe you’re after a TV with all the best video streaming and smart home bells and whistles, the retailer is spoiling you with massive discounts — up to $1,802 off.

Shop our favorites below and check out the rest of the deals here.

Frame it and save $479. (Photo: Walmart)

When your TV is not in use, it takes up so much empty space in your home. Why not turn that space into a work of art? Samsung’s 43-inch Class 4K UHD “The Frame” QLED Smart TV—which is on sale for $820, or $479 off at Walmart—displays a beautiful piece of art when you’re not watching your favorite movies and TV shows on it. In fact, it’s designed to be mounted on your wall. However, it does come with “feet,” if you’d like to have it on a traditional TV console instead.

You can select from a list of art styles and the TV will display them from you. It even uses ambient light sensors to gauge light from day to night, so the art displayed looks as true-to-life as possible.

Samsung’s “The Frame” TV is customizable, so you can display your own art or family photos on it instead.

“This is a well thought out design and it has fooled a few of my friends that at first glance thought it was just a framed picture,” a reviewer raved.

Check out these other deals on TV’s 30-to-49 inches below:

Go smart and save $200. (Photo: Walmart)

If you’re looking for a 4K TV with a lot of panache, then look no further than this Samsung 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. It features a large LED 55-inch 4K display with sharp Ultra HD resolution. In fact, this model is four times clearer than Full HD TVs at 1080p.

This TV also features a lot of useful bells and whistles, including video streaming built-in, smart home settings via Alexa and Google Assistant, and HDR (High Dynamic Range) for vivid and bright colors and inky black levels—which create lifelike images and movement. And thanks to its high refresh rate (120Hz), it’s super smooth when gaming and watching live-sports. No motion blur with this 4K stunner.

A satisfied Walmart shopper added, “This is truly an excellent UHD 4K TV. It was easy to set up and has more features than one can imagine, especially the separate buttons Prime, Hulu and Netflix (on the remote). The picture is stunning.”

Best of all? It’s on sale for just $400, or $200 off at Walmart.

Check out these other deals on TV’s 50 inches and up below:

Check out those curves and save $382. (Photo: Walmart)

Want to really wow guests? This Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Curved Smart LED TV fits the bill, thanks to its gigantic curved display. This makes whatever you’re watching on it feel as if it were surrounding you. It also makes the TV seem larger than it actually is, especially since this model features a considerable 65-inch 4K display.

“It reminds me of being at the IMAX theater,” a delighted Walmart shopper wrote.

This model is also on sale for $618, or $382 off at Walmart. That’s more than 38 percent off.

Check out these other deals on TV’s 60 inches and up below:

Go massive and save $602. (Photo: Walmart)

On sale for $898, or a whopping $602 off at Walmart, this Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV is perfect for large living rooms without losing any clarity or picture detail, despite its size. While this TV comes with a lot of the bells and whistles you’d come to expect from Samsung, including video streaming built-in and HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings, it’s also compatible with just about any smartphone via the Samsung SmartThings app. This means you can display anything on your phone, like personal videos or a family photo slideshow, on this massive 4K TV. In fact, you can even use your smartphone like a remote.

“Excellent picture quality along with huge screen size,” shared a five-star reviewer.

Check out these other deals on TV’s 70 inches and up below:

