Save $300 on Samsung's newest 4K TV that reviewers are calling 'genius,' 'fast' and 'fluid'

Save $300 on this Samsung 4K TV. (Photo: Samsung)

Time for a new TV? If you’ve been staring at the same one for years, it might be—especially if the colors are looking mushy and gray.

Upgrade big-time with the Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (2020)—right now it’s just $900, or $300 off at HSN. This is a fantastic deal for one of the best Samsung 4K TVs around. And since this model is only a few months old, it’ll keep you entertained for many years to come.

Sharp and speedy

Armed with a big 55-inch Ultra HD display, this 4K TV features a super-sharp picture and vivid colors—thanks to Samsung’s fancy QLED technology. And it’s easy on the eyes, too.

“The look of this TV is great! The bezel is barely noticeable and the legs are modern and very sturdy,” writes a five-star reviewer. “The moment you turn on this TV you will notice the speed. The high-end processor makes every task fast and fluid.”

Its exceptionally high refresh rate (240Hz) reduces motion blur and offers smooth and realistic movement, which is ideal for gamers and movie lovers alike.

“The picture is the best I have seen. Extremely dark blacks and vibrant colors. Everything is smoother,” continues the reviewer.

Get this stunning Samsung 55-inch 4K TV for just $900. (Photo: Samsung)

Built-in video streaming

The TV comes with video streaming built-in, so you don’t have to add a Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, Roku device or Apple TV box to watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and many more streaming apps.

“This is like a genius TV. It has everything you could want. And you can add apps that are easy to use,” says a satisfied shopper.

A cool feature called Ambient Mode+ automatically kicks in whenever the TV has gone idle. Instead of just a black screen when not in use, this TV will display great works of art, beautiful landscapes and even your personal photos. Think of it as a screensaver that gives your home a modern, museum-like feel.

Bottom line

This Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV sits perfectly at the intersection of design, performance and affordability. Every bit of this TV comes together to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. And since it’s one of Samsung’s newest models, it’ll surely outperform your old TV.

Meanwhile, HSN throws in a bunch of goodies, too, including a $50 credit from VUDU, three months of Pandora Premium for your favorite music, three months of Daily Burn Premium for workouts and an extended two-year warranty, which is longer than Samsung’s manufacturer warranty.

Plus, it comes with free shipping and FlexPay. If you don’t want to plunk down $900 at once, you can choose three monthly installments of $300 (with zero interest).

Note that this model is available at Amazon and Samsung for about the same price, but without the fun goodies.

