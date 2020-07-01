Samsung's newest 4K TV displays artwork when not in use—and it's $200 off right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $200 on this Samsung 4K TV. (Photo: Samsung)

Time for a new TV? If you’ve been staring at the same one for years, it might be — especially if the colors are looking mushy and gray.

Upgrade big-time with the Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (2020) — right now it’s just $900, or $200 off at QVC. This is a fantastic deal for one of the best Samsung 4K TVs around. And since this model is only a few months old, it’ll keep you entertained for many years to come.

Sharp and speedy

Armed with a big 55-inch Ultra HD display, this 4K TV features a super-sharp picture and vivid colors—thanks to Samsung’s fancy QLED technology. And it’s easy on the eyes, too.

“Crisp picture, responsive User Interface and a huge variety of apps,” writes a delighted Samsung reviewer. “My old TV required many devices to be able to watch my shows and streaming platforms and now I only need the TV and the smart remote. Everyone in my house loves this TV and is amazed by how great the quality is. I can keep watching this and finding new ways to enjoy this TV.”

Its exceptionally high refresh rate (240Hz) reduces motion blur and offers smooth and realistic movement, which is ideal for gamers and movie lovers alike.

“This version has great picture quality and great sound with automatic volume adjustment. Just one of the great perks of this TV that make it awesome,” explains a five-star shopper. “Love that when the kids get noisy we don’t miss what’s being said on the TV. All the Smart features are great. Our apps are all in one place, easy to find, and you only need one remote.”

Get this stunning Samsung 55-inch 4K TV for just $900. (Photo: Samsung)

Built-in video streaming

The TV comes with video streaming built-in, so you don’t have to add a Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, Roku device or Apple TV box to watch Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and many more streaming apps. It even has Apple AirPlay 2 built-in!

Story continues

“We’ve cut the cord, so we stream everything we watch, so we connect to the TV with our phones, tablets, and computers,” adds another five-star Samsung shopper. “The feature I love is the built in Apple AirPlay. Once the TV was connected to our network, it showed up in the AirPlay list on our iPads and computers almost instantly. And having the ability to use AirPlay and watch TV at the same time in two separate windows is awesome!”

Don’t like staring at a big black screen when the TV’s turned off? Ambient Mode+ automatically kicks in whenever the TV has gone idle. It’ll display great works of art, beautiful landscapes and even your personal photos. Think of it as a screensaver that gives your home a modern, museum-like feel.

“Art mode is a very cool feature that we will use when guests come over to make the TV more attractive when we’re not watching it,” shares a satisfied reviewer.

Bottom line

This Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV sits perfectly at the intersection of design, performance and affordability. Every bit of this TV comes together to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. And since it’s one of Samsung’s newest models, it’ll surely outperform your old TV.

QVC is throwing in a two-year warranty—an extension of Samsung’s one-year warranty. For more details, click here.

Plus, it comes with FlexPay. If you don’t want to plunk down $900 at once, you can choose three monthly installments of $300 (with zero interest).

Note that this model is also available at Amazon and Samsung for about the same price.

