Deal alert: Score Samsung's latest 55-inch 4K TV for $100 off

Get the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q60T) for just $650. (Photo: Samsung)

Since you’ve been binging Netflix like nobody’s business, you might have you noticed your TV’s picture is looking a little dull and gray. That’s wear and tear—so perhaps it’s time for an upgrade. It used to be that you’d have to shell out thousands for a new TV. Not anymore.

Right now, you can grab this Samsung 55-inch Q60T 4K QLED TV for $650 at HSN—that’s $100 off. Considering this beauty just came out in February, it’s amazing that it’s already on sale.

Vibrant colors

One of its best features? A brilliant display backlit with dual LEDs. Why dual LEDs, you ask? Whereas most 4K TVs use one LED for color accuracy, this model has a dedicated LED for cold colors and another for warm colors—and they automatically adjust based on what you’re watching. Cool.

If you have a bunch of DVDs and Blu-rays, you’re in luck. The TV will upscale HD videos into 4K so they’ll look crisp and clear. The TV features three HDMI ports and two USB ports for hooking up DVD and Blu-ray players, too.

Save $100 on the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (Q60T). (Photo: Samsung)

Bells & whistles

Snazzy features abound. No need to pick up a separate Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV device—this TV comes with video streaming for watching Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Now, and more. Also available: Apple AirPlay 2 for streaming videos and photos straight from your iPhone or iPad up to the big screen. And hands-free searching is yours: It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to find movies and shows.

This wouldn’t be an HSN deal without a few added freebies. You’ll get free shipping, an extended two-year warranty, plus a $10 VUDU credit for movie rentals. You’ll also receive a free three-month subscription ($45 value) to Daily Burn, a health and fitness streaming service—great for quick at-home workouts.

Don’t want to plunk down $650 all at once? You can do $217 a month for three months—interest-free.

Bottom line

For a 2020 model with eye-popping colors and a super-sharp picture, you won’t do much better. And at $650, the price is most definitely right.

Shop it: Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q60T), $650 (was $750), hsn.com

