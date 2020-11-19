Samsung is offering Black Friday 2020 pricing on some of its hottest tech
Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech world, and needless to say, the brand's Black Friday sale is widely anticipated each and every year. As we've already seen across the board, however, many retailers are taking a different approach to the event for 2020, releasing their Black Friday 2020 deals well ahead of schedule and encouraging shoppers to save all November long due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While we're expect to see plenty of post-Thanksgiving price drops from the tech giant, Samsung is among the growing list of merchants already offering incredible markdowns on 4K TVs, home appliances, smartphones and more—despite being weeks away from Friday, November 27.
Case in point? Shoppers can save $100 on one of the best Samsung TV's we've ever tested, the Q60T QLED Smart TV (usually $529.99, now $429.99), while one of its top-performing pairs of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ (once $139.99, now $99.99), are $39 cheaper than usual.
Keep scrolling to shop all the best early Black Friday Samsung deals available now.
The best Samsung Black Friday 2020 pricing deals
TVs
Get the Q60T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $429.99 (Save $100 to $700)
Get The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $599.99 (Save $100 to $200)
Get the Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $899.99 (Save $100 to $1,000)
Get the Q80T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $999.99 (Save $100 to $1,000)
Get the Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for from $1,599.99 (Save $200 to $1,800)
Smartphones and tablets
Get the Galaxy Note20 128GB 5G Unlocked for $249.99 (Save $750)
Get the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB for $549.99 (Save $750)
Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Unlocked for $449.99 (Save $1,000)
Headphones
Laptops
\Get the Galaxy Book Flex 13.3-Inch QLED 512GB Storage for $949.99 (Save $400)
Major appliances
Get the Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with Turbo Action Brush for $299 (Save $100)
Get the ME21M706BAG/AA 2.1 Cubic Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking from $349 (Save $100)
Get the WF45K6500AV/A2 4.5 Cubic Foot Smart Front Load Washer with AddWash for $749 (Save $450)
Get the DV45K6500EV/A3 7.5 Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer with MultiSteam for $749 (Save $450)
Get the WV60M9900AV/A5 6 Cubic Foot Smart Washer with Flexwash from $1,199 (Save $700 to $750)
Get the DVE60M9900V/A3 7.5 Cubic Foot Smart Electric Dryer with FlexDry from $1,199 (Save $700 to $750)
Get the RF23J9011SG/AA 23 Cubic Foot Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with FlexZone from $3,099 (Save $500 to $600)
Get the RF28N9780SR/AA 28 Cubic Foot Family Hub 4-Door Flex Refrigerator from $3,499 (Save $900 to $1,000)
Shop Samsung Black Friday 2020 Pricing
