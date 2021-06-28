Samsung MWC 2021 Event: How to Watch Live Stream & What to Expect

South Korean giant Samsung is hosting all-virtual event called Galaxy Session on Monday, 28 June, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, where the company has promised to talk about its upcoming tech.

The Galaxy Session will constitute the majority of Samsung’s participation in the MWC 2021. Two months ago, the Seoul-based company had already confirmed that it won’t be physically attending the event.

Here are details on live stream and what is expected from the event.

Samsung MWC 2021 Event: Live Stream, Timings

Samsung's event will be available at Samsung Newsroom and on the company’s official YouTube channel. Both will be streaming this year’s Galaxy Session which kicks off on Monday, 28 June, at 10:45 pm IST.

The company in its invite has said it will be “showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles.”

What Can You Expect?

Samsung confirmed that it will be launching “its vision for the future of smartwatches at the event as well as new opportunities for both developers and users designed to deliver a new era of smartwatch experiences".

Fans can expect the Galaxy Watch 4 to likely run on the new Wear operating system. This means that Google’s WearOS will now be integrating with Samsung’s Tizen OS.

Samsung had confirmed that the next version of the Galaxy Watch would run all Google Play Store apps, including Google Maps, Gmail, and YouTube. Several media reports suggest that the watch is expected to offer more than a day’s worth of battery life.

According to technology website 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Watch 4 is slimmer in profile and could be available in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes, along with 5ATM water resistance and military grade durability. The watch is expected to have GPS support and an LTE variant as well.

