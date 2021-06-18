Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India today: All you need to know

Samsung is all set to launch two new tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 in India today. The two tabs have recently debuted in international markets. As per the company's microsite, both the tabs will go on sale in India on 23 June. Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a part of the company's Galaxy Tab S7 lineup that includes Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. On the other hand, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a successor of Galaxy Tab A7 which was launched in India last year.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

Powered with Octa-core 2x2.2GHz + 6x1.8 GHz processor, Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch display with an S Pen included in the box. The tablet has an 8 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front camera. It works on Android 11 OS and has 5G connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0.

It comes in two variants, a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and a 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 1 TB.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, the tab has Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG. It comes with a 10,090 mAh battery.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colours namely, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Octa-core 4x2.3GHz + 4x1.8GHz processor. It has an 8.7-inch display and like Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it also has Android 11 OS.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a 7 MP rear camera along with a 2 MP front camera. It comes in two configurations, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage or 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It comes with a 5,100 mAh battery.

Available in grey and silver colours, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

