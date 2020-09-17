These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for September 2020

If you haven’t shopped around for a laptop in awhile, you might assume that your choice of operating system falls between Windows or MacOS — but in 2020, that’s no longer the case. Google has shaken up the laptop market with its unique cloud-based Chrome OS, and today, there is a huge selection of fantastic (not to mention very affordable) Chromebooks that stand out as an alternative to traditional Windows laptops and MacBooks.
The best Chromebooks give you a lot of computer for your money, making them very attractive to students, professionals, and anybody else shopping for a computer on a budget. We can help you save even more: The back-to-school rush has exhausted Chromebook stock everywhere, but we’ve nonetheless scoured the internet to bring you the best cheap Chromebook deals that are still available online right now. These things are in huge demand right now, however, so if a particular deal catches your eye, grab it before it’s gone.
Today’s best Chromebook deals
Lenovo Chromebook S330
Lenovo is putting out some of the best Chromebooks on the market today, but its high-end offerings naturally don’t come cheap. For a super-affordable alternative to laptops like the Yoga, consider Lenovo’s Chromebook S330. This 14-inch computer runs on a quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM – snappy enough for work tasks like web browsing and word processing. It also comes with 32GB of flash storage for files and apps. Since Chrome OS is largely cloud-based, you don’t need too much space to handle your basic needs.
It may not replace your full-featured Windows, Mac, or Chrome OS laptops, but for such little money, it’s hard to find this much laptop.
Acer Chromebook 15
Compact laptops are handy for travel, but for hours of regular use and work, a full-sized computer like Acer’s excellent Chromebook 15 might be a better option. This Chrome OS laptop features a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of storage for handling basic tasks. But the highlight of this model is its 15.6-inch HD touch display, which gives you a lot more screen real estate to work with.
It’s still fairly sleek and lightweight, though, and its internal battery provides up to 12 hours of juice, giving you more than enough for a day’s worth of work and entertainment.
Samsung Chromebook 4+
The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is another 15-inch Chromebook, but it’s one of our favorites. It sports a sleek look, featuring a silver chassis and thin bezels, despite being just 3.75 pounds. Like many Chromebooks, it comes with just 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, but if your computing tasks are relatively simple, you’ll find plenty of performance here under the hood. The Samsung Chromebook 4+ also comes with two USB-C ports, a full-size keyboard, and up to 10.5 hours of battery life.
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook
If you’re looking for a standard clamshell Chromebook, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook. For an affordable price, the Yoga Chromebook includes great with its 8th-gen Core i3 processor, a crisp 1080p screen, and excellent battery life. It currently sits stop our list of the best Chromebooks in the 15-inch size category. And, unlike some of the cheaper Chromebooks, the Yoga features fantastic build quality and refreshingly simple design. The thin bezels around the edge of the display mimic the look of laptops that cost twice as much. There’s even an option with a 4K screen, which is pretty rare to see on a Chromebook.
Deals are scarce right now for this new high-end Chromebook, so if you see one on our list, then jump on it before it’s gone.
HP Chromebook x2
The HP Chromebook x2 currently ranks as the best 2-in-1 Chromebook you can buy (by our measuring, anyway). The cheaper model, which currently starts at $530, comes with an Intel Core M processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. That might not sound like a lot, but for a 12-inch Chromebook, it’s plenty of muscle to get you by.
Like the Surface Book 2, the HP Chromebook x2 is a 12.3-inch tablet that can magnetically pop out from the keyboard case. It functions as well as a tablet as it does a clamshell notebook. This design makes it a great option for college students or workers on the go. It’s a little bit more on the expensive side for a Chromebook, but with some impressive features, you definitely get your money’s worth.
Google Pixelbook
Given that Google pioneered the Chrome operating system, it’s only fitting that the company’s own Chromebook is one of the best that money can buy, so we’ve saved it for last. The Google Pixelbook has the look and feel of a high-end Chrome OS laptop with a super-slim and attractive design, great build quality, a beautiful high-resolution touch display, and fast performance under daily workloads. In a word: It’s the most high-end Chromebook laptop you can buy.
The touchscreen can fold flat for tablet-like use (or can stand up in tent mode if you just want to watch some entertainment), and the Pixelbook has better specs than most Chromebooks with its PC-level hardware which includes newer Intel Core i-series CPUs. All of these features would normally run you $999, but you’ll find it at discount from time to time.
Looking for more great stuff? Find laptop deals, MacBook deals, and iPad deals from our curated deals page.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.