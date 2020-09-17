These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for September 2020

If you haven’t shopped around for a laptop in awhile, you might assume that your choice of operating system falls between Windows or MacOS — but in 2020, that’s no longer the case. Google has shaken up the laptop market with its unique cloud-based Chrome OS, and today, there is a huge selection of fantastic (not to mention very affordable) Chromebooks that stand out as an alternative to traditional Windows laptops and MacBooks.

The best Chromebooks give you a lot of computer for your money, making them very attractive to students, professionals, and anybody else shopping for a computer on a budget. We can help you save even more: The back-to-school rush has exhausted Chromebook stock everywhere, but we’ve nonetheless scoured the internet to bring you the best cheap Chromebook deals that are still available online right now. These things are in huge demand right now, however, so if a particular deal catches your eye, grab it before it’s gone.

Today’s best Chromebook deals

Lenovo Chromebook S330

Lenovo is putting out some of the best Chromebooks on the market today, but its high-end offerings naturally don’t come cheap. For a super-affordable alternative to laptops like the Yoga, consider Lenovo’s Chromebook S330. This 14-inch computer runs on a quad-core CPU and 4GB of RAM – snappy enough for work tasks like web browsing and word processing. It also comes with 32GB of flash storage for files and apps. Since Chrome OS is largely cloud-based, you don’t need too much space to handle your basic needs.

It may not replace your full-featured Windows, Mac, or Chrome OS laptops, but for such little money, it’s hard to find this much laptop.

Acer Chromebook 15

Compact laptops are handy for travel, but for hours of regular use and work, a full-sized computer like Acer’s excellent Chromebook 15 might be a better option. This Chrome OS laptop features a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 CPU, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 32GB of storage for handling basic tasks. But the highlight of this model is its 15.6-inch HD touch display, which gives you a lot more screen real estate to work with.

It’s still fairly sleek and lightweight, though, and its internal battery provides up to 12 hours of juice, giving you more than enough for a day’s worth of work and entertainment.

