Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones launched in India: Check prices, specs and features

Having introduced them globally on 11 August, Samsung has now announced India prices and availability details of its latest foldable Galaxy Z smartphones " the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It's the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is the more affordable of the two devices, with the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 84,999, and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant costing Rs 88,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and at Rs 1,57,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage version.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be pre-booked in India starting 24 August, and will go on sale from 9 September.

The Fold 3 and Flip 3 bring upgrades over their predecessors. The Fold 3 is Samsung's first smartphone featuring an under-display selfie camera and SPen support. It comes with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, a resolution 2208Ã - 1768 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 374 ppi pixel density, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed by Android 1 with OneUI 3.1 designed exclusively for foldable Galaxy Z smartphones. Other features include 12G B LPDDR5 RAM, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, along with triple rear cameras.

On the other hand, the Flip 3 is being touted as one of the most affordable foldable smartphones in the market. It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display with a resolution of 2640Ã - 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, 425 ppi pixel density, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a 1.9-inch display (with 260Ã - 512 pixels resolution) on the outside.

Other features include Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has 12 MP dual cameras on the outside and a 10 MP primary camera on the inside, with features such as 5G, Bluetooth v5, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Both phones also come with IPX8 water resistance.

For those who pre-book the devices, Samsung has promised either an upgrade voucher of up to Rs 7,000 or a cashback of up to Rs 7,000 for those pre-booking the Galaxy Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. This will reduce the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to Rs 1,42,999, and the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to Rs 77,999.

