Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch the livestream

As scheduled, Samsung will be hosting its virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked event at 7.30 pm IST today.

The company has already confirmed that it will launch 5 new devices at the event, including Galaxy Note 20 series (Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra), Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7 series (Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+).

View photos Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: How to watch it live

The event is scheduled to take place at 10 am ET, meaning, you will be able to watch the livestream at 7.30 pm in India. Samsung will livestream the event on its official website.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series expected specifications

The smartphone series is likely to come with an S Pen which will also come with the same colour scheme. It is expected that the smartphones of the series are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 865 or rumoured Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

View photos Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders leaked. Image: Twitter/Ishan Agarwal More

As per a recent report, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might offer up to 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Verge has reported that the entire series is expected to come with 5G and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

According to an earlier report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will become the >first smartphone to provide the optimisation for game usage via online streaming. The streaming will be possible via 'Project xCloud', an initiative taken by Samsung in cooperation with Microsoft. Now your phone will become your game console on which you can play up to 90 Xbox games with your Xbox Game Pass.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to have a 108 MP main camera, aided by a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 12 MP periscope lens that can zoom in up to 50 times. A hole punch front camera of 10 MP is also going to be featured.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been tipped to go on sale in India by 28 August.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

Going by a previous report, Galaxy Fold 2 might offer a larger cover display than the 4.6-inch screen on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. The size of the foldable display of the second generation phone may be increased to 7.7-inch compared to Galaxy Fold's 7.3-inches.

View photos Image: MySmartprice More

The report states that the device is likely to feature an Infinity-O panel with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It is also being speculated that Fold 2 will come with S pen support.

Another report revealed that the smartphone is expected to come in two colour options " Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The triple rear camera setup might comprise 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP sensors, while the inner selfie camera is said to be 10 MP.

The smartphone is expected to have a storage capacity of 512 GB. It will draw power from a 4,356 mAh battery that will support 15W wireless charging.