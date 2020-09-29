Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with Snapdragon 662 SoC launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999

Samsung has launched a brand new tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 in the Indian market. The Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen and TFT display. It has a rear camera equipped with an 8 MP lens and a 5 MP front camera. It has a 7,040 mAh battery. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is accompanied by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB microSD card support. The Galaxy Tab A7 comes in three colour variants: dark grey, gold and silver.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is now available on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. While the LTE model has been priced at Rs 21,999, the Wi-Fi model is available at Rs 17,999.

Samsung is also offering a pre-booking discount. If consumers pre-book, they can get a keyboard cover at a special price of Rs 1,875 instead of its MRP of Rs 4,499. Customers also have a chance to get an additional cashback of up to Rs 2,000 when paying with their ICICI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features symmetric bezels and rounded display. It comes with a finish and is 7 mm thin. The tab sports Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers. The Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by Samsung's security platform Knox.

Samsung is also giving users two months of YouTube Premium subscription free with the device.

