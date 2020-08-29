Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 Spotted on Dutch Retailer Ahead of Launch: Here's What We Know

Samsung could soon launch the Galaxy Tab A7 2020 and the tablet has apparently been leaked by the Dutch retailer, CentralPoint. While the device is not official yet, the leak by the Dutch retailer gives away details including full specifications and pricing. CentralPoint also went on to claim that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 will be in stock from September 11 in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 specifications

As far as the retailer is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 will pack a 10.4-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 pixel-screen resolution. While it is likely that there won't be any support for the S-Pen, the tablet will reportedly come with Android 10 and One UI out of the box. Under the hood, the tablet is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC, 3GB RAM and will be backed by a large 7,040mAh battery. Notably, a GeekBench listing recently showed that the Galaxy Tab A7 2020 could be powered with a Snapdragon 662 chipset.

In the camera department, there could be a single rear camera while a report by Google Play Console showed that the device will a dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. However, there is no information on the front cameras as of now.

Coming to the pricing, the retailer says that the base 32GB, Wi-Fi only variant of the Samsung Galaxy A7 2020 will cost 235 euros (~ Rs 20,500) while the LTE model of the same variant has a price tag of 293 euros (~ Rs 25,600). Additionally, there are 64GB Wi-Fi and LTE variants as well for 266 euros (~ Rs 23,200) and 323 euros (~ Rs 28,200) respectively. Furthermore, customers buying the device will get in Gray, Gold, or Silver colour options.