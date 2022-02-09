Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Ultimate Galaxy S Experience

Our best camera, performance, and connectivity ever on a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy S22 Ultra reimagines the mobile experience by merging the best Galaxy features of the Note and S series

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - Image 1

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device from Samsung to date, setting a new standard for premium mobile technology.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - Image 2

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra merges fan-favourite Note series performance and embedded S Pen with the pro-grade camera experience of the Galaxy S series.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01f5d9e9-855d-4b67-821b-d62529899081

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, merging the power of the Galaxy Note series with the pro-grade camera and performance of the Galaxy S series to set a new standard for premium mobile technology. Featuring a built-in S Pen, advanced Nightography and video capabilities, and battery life that lasts over a day1, Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device from Samsung to date.

“At Samsung, we constantly push ourselves to raise the bar on our most premium devices,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most celebrated aspects of the Galaxy S series and merges them for a truly unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

The Most Powerful Samsung Galaxy S Series Phone Yet

For the first time ever, Note users’ favourite built-in S Pen is coming to a Galaxy S series device2 — and it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen we’ve ever made. With 70% lower latency3 you can write and draw naturally on the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s expansive screen, delivering new ways to unleash.

With seamlessly integrated camera lenses and a sleek metal frame that creates a mirrored effect, Galaxy S22 Ultra both feels and looks premium. Luxurious glass and haze finishing adds an elegant touch to the reimagined linear, floating layout – complete with Galaxy Note’s iconic sharp angles – all encased in a durable, streamlined design.

Whether you’re viewing content or creating your own, Galaxy S22 Ultra’s immersive 6.8-inch4, Dynamic AMOLED 2x adaptive 120Hz display brings everything to life in stunning detail with a peak brightness of 1,750nit5. Plus, Vision Booster technology enables Galaxy S22 Ultra to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day for an impressive viewing experience – even in bright sunlight.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec4e2eb8-84a1-4846-ad88-06aa6be3f063

Capture Stunning Photos and Videos, Day or Night

With Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can capture post-worthy footage regardless of lighting conditions. With Advanced Nightography, you can snag crisp, clear video – with both the front and back cameras – day or night. Built with a 2.4um pixel sensor6, the Super Clear Glass lens captures more light and data to optimize video quality for smoother and clearer nighttime video without flares. Video Auto Framing also ensures your camera captures exactly who you want — whether that’s one person or ten7.

And with zooming capabilities that get you 100x closer to the action8, Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t just the most powerful camera from Samsung yet, it’s also the smartest9. Packed with new AI supported features like the enhanced Portrait Mode, Galaxy S22 Ultra is built to capture impressive photos regardless of whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer.

Galaxy S22 Ultra also offers exclusive access to the Expert RAW app10, delivering a comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools for a DSLR-like experience. With the ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16bit, you can take control over your edits with access to more data. And just like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your images with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust the white balance to appear more warm or cool, and manually focus on your desired subject for even more creative control.

Unbridled Power and Performance

Built for the most productive workdays, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with the latest 4nm processor, capable of powering advanced Samsung AI and ML processing. It also features Wi-Fi 6E connectivity up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 611 — this means you can enjoy unrivaled performance on all your most-used apps whether gaming, streaming, or working12.

In addition, Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers all-day intelligent battery13 paired with 45W super-fast charging — you can record 50 minutes of video after just a 10-minute charge14.

Security You Can Trust

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is secured by the powerful Samsung Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system. One UI’s privacy Permission Usage and Mic/Cam sensor Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also introduces several new security features —including the ARM micro architecture — which helps to prevent cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory.

Plus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings you Samsung Wallet15 – a seamless, convenient, and secure experience to make everyday life easier. Samsung Wallet combines digital payment, ID, keys and digital asset management into one tool to simplify your routine, from showing your student ID to compiling travel documents before a flight.

Connect Seamlessly Between your Galaxy Devices

Alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra and other Galaxy S22 series devices, Samsung is introducing an all-new line of tablets and a pack of updated features for Samsung Galaxy Watch4, so Galaxy users can stay connected in every aspect of their lives. Built for a new era of connectivity, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series – including Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – is the most versatile line of tablets yet from Samsung, built and designed to meet the ever-changing needs of those who work, study, play and create.

Canadian Availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available for pre-order starting February 9, 2022 and for purchase starting February 25, 2022 in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and with major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada in the below variations:

128GB model: Available for $1,649.99 (our regular price).

256GB model: Available for $1,789.99 (our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,929.99 (our regular price).





Exclusively at Samsung.com/ca, Galaxy S22 Ultra is available for pre-order starting February 9, 2022 and for purchase starting February 25, 2022 in Gray, Light Blue and Red in addition to Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy in the below variations:

128GB model: Available for $1,649.99 (our regular price).

256GB model: Available for $1,789.99 (our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,929.99 (our regular price).

1TB model: Available for $2,209.99 (our regular price).

For more information on Galaxy S22 Ultra please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s22-ultra/

Pre-Order Offers

Twice the storage. Same price.

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, get twice the storage for no additional cost when you pre-order a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone (up to $140 in savings)16.

Get Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB for the price of Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (regular price: $1,649.99)

Get Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB for the price of Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB (regular price: $1,789.99)

AIR MILES® Offers

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, customers who purchase an eligible new Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive17 400 Bonus Miles.

From February 9 to April 30, 2020, receive 50 Bonus Miles when you use an AIR MILES® offer to purchase a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone, and then use Samsung Pay on your new Galaxy device to show your AIR MILES® card at participating AIR MILES® partners 3 or more times each week. Samsung Account and AIR MILES® account must be linked to be eligible for this offer18.

Samsung Care+ Offers

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, customers who purchase an eligible new Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB* will receive two years of complimentary Samsung Care+ coverage19 with their purchase. (*Samsung.com/ca exclusive)

Customers who purchase an eligible new Galaxy S22 series smartphone at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive 50% off Samsung Care+ coverage20.

Customers who purchase Samsung Care+ coverage for an eligible new Galaxy S22 series smartphone at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive 100 Bonus Miles21.



Trade-In Offers

From February 9 to April 4, 2022, receive a credit of up to $300 when you trade in your old smartphone, plus the trade-in value of your old device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada22.

Customers who purchase Galaxy S22 Ultra on Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of up to $300, plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase of their new Galaxy S22 Ultra (before taxes)22.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track23.

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

CONTACT:

Katelin Onishi

North Strategic

Tel: +1-613-883-4684

katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com

Spec Chart:

Galaxy S22 Ultra Display



6.8-inch Edge WQHD+



Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display



Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz)



240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode



Vision Booster



Eye Comfort Shield with AI based blue light control *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S22's screen size is 6.8-inch in the full rectangle; actual viewable area is less due to camera hole.



*The Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with Vision Booster on Galaxy S22 Ultra received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color range, which means your images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colors regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 1750 nits, improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio to make your mobile experience more immersive. Security Ultrasonic Fingerprint Dimensions & Weight 77.9 X 163.3 X 8.9mm, 229g Camera



12MP Ultra-Wide Camera



108 MP Wide Camera



10MP Telephoto Camera



10MP Telephoto Camera



40MP Front Camera *100X Space Zoom includes 10x Optical Zoom and 100x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 10x may cause some image deterioration. AP Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450) Memory



12GB + 1TB



12 + 512GB



8 + 256GB



8 + 128GB *Actual storage space may vary by country, model, file size and format.



* Memory option may vary by country. Battery



5,000mAh *Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns Charging











Up to 45W Wired



15W Wireless**



Wireless PowerShare



USB-IF compliant*** *Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports 45W charging. ** Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Z Fold2, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. ***The USB Implementers Forum, Inc. (USB-IF) was established in 1995 to support and accelerate the market and consumer adoption of USB compliant devices. Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Super Fast Charging has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means your products have met the highest standards in the industry. This certification can be found on www.usb.org. OS Android 12



One UI 4.1 Network and Connectivity



5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.2 * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors



*Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.



* Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection.



*Ultra Wide Band supported Payment



Samsung Pay with NFC *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Water Resistance



IP68 * Galaxy S22 Ultra and S Pen are rated as IP68. Consistent with IP68 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

1 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.

2 S pen support is available on Galaxy S22 Ultra. S Pen support is not available on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

3 Compared with Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. S Pen latency may vary by app.

4 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S22 Ultra's screen size is 6.8-inch in the full rectangle; actual viewable area is less due to camera hole.

5 The High Brightness Mode reaches to 1,200nit and up to 1,750 nits under direct sunlight for Galaxy S22 Ultra.

6 Same 2.4um pixel sensor size as in Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

7 Auto Framing only available in Video mode. Auto Framing must be enabled before recording. Certain resolutions and ratios may not be supported. Certain functions may not be available when Auto Framing is on. Only people can be recognized, and there is a limit to how many people may be recognized. Available on Samsung Camera, BlueJeans, Google Duo, Meta Messenger, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Meet and Zoom. Auto-framing available on select lenses.

8 100X Space Zoom includes 10x Optical Zoom and 100x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 10x may cause some image deterioration.

9 Compared to Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

10 Expert RAW must be downloaded separately from the Galaxy Store, for free, before use.

11 Requires optimal connection. Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier and user environment.

12 Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

13 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns

14 Based on Super Fast Charging results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 45W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. 45W Travel Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

15 Samsung Wallet will be supported across all Galaxy S22 series. The Digital ID feature will be available later this year and the boarding pass and access ticket feature will debut in South Korea first after the product release.

16 Conditions apply. Pre-order from 02/09/2022 to 02/24/2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB or Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB and you’ll receive a discount of $140 when you complete your purchase. Full terms and conditions available at www.samsung.com/ca.

17 Conditions apply. Full terms and conditions available at www.samsung.com/ca.

18 1. Bonus offer: Tap to use card: Get 50 AIR MILES Bonus Miles when you use Samsung Pay to show your AIR MILES card at participating AIR MILES partners 3 or more times each week (Monday through Sunday) between February 25, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The Samsung Account that you used to register for Samsung Pay MUST be the same Samsung Account that is linked to you AIR MILES collector number. Click “Tap to use card” and scan or show your AIR MILES card via Samsung Pay. Please note, link your AIR MILES Collector Number to your Samsung Account before purchasing the device by accessing Samsung Account. If you do not have a Samsung Account, you may create it at samsung.com/ca. If you have forgotten your Samsung Account ID or password, you may retrieve them at samsung.com/ca by clicking on the “Log In” button. Limit of one offer and one Collector Number per Samsung Account to a maximum of 5 Samsung Accounts per Collector Number. This offer may be cancelled or amended at any time. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days.

2. Offer available to AIR MILES® collectors who: (a) used an eligible AIR MILES offer to purchase a Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone; (b) have activated and registered Samsung Pay on their qualifying Samsung device; (c) have linked their AIR MILES collector number to their valid Samsung Account, and (d) have added the linked AIR MILES collector number to the Samsung Pay Wallet (in the Membership section). You must click “Tap to Use Card” and scan or show your AIR MILES card via Samsung Pay at an AIR MILES participating partners. No minimum purchase necessary. Participating AIR MILES Partners can be found at airmiles.ca. Any transactions using the AIR MILES Card in Samsung Pay must occur at least 5 minutes apart. Limit of 50 Miles per Collector Number per week. This offer may be cancelled or amended at any time.

®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

19 Some conditions apply. Offer valid only on February 09 to February 24, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you pre-order an eligible Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB device (SM-S908WZKNXAC, SM-S908WZWNXAC, SM-S908WZGNXAC, SM-S908WDRNXAC, SM-S908WZANXAC, SM-S908WLBNXAC, SM-S908WZRNXAC – regular price $2,209.99), you’ll receive a bonus Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan ($249 value) for your new Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB device with your purchase. While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan, as applicable, per eligible Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB device purchased per customer. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung.

20 Some conditions apply. Offer valid only on February 09 to February 24, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. Now when you pre-order an eligible Galaxy S22 series device, you can also purchase a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan (regular price - $249) for your new device for 50% off (before taxes). Eligible Samsung Galaxy S22 series devices are as follows: Galaxy S22 (Models SM-S901WZKAXAC/SM-S901WZWAXAC/SM-S901WZGAXAC/SM-S901WIDAXAC/SM-S901WZAAXAC/SM-S901WZEAXAC/SM-S901WZVAXAC/SM-S901WLBAXAC – regular price $1,099.99, SM-S901WZKEXAC/SM-S901WZWEXAC/SM-S901WZGEXAC/SM-S901WIDEXAC/SM-S901WZAEXAC/SM-S901WZEEXAC/SM-S901WZVEXAC/SM-S901WLBEXAC – regular price $1,169.99) or Galaxy S22+ (Models SM-S906WZKAXAC/SM-S906WZWAXAC/SM-S906WZGAXAC/SM-S906WIDAXAC/SM-S906WZAAXAC/SM-S906WZEAXAC/SM-S906WZVAXAC – regular price $1,399.99, SM-S906WZKEXAC/SM-S906WZWEXAC/SM-S906WZGEXAC/SM-S906WIDEXAC/SM-S906WZAEXAC/SM-S906WZEEXAC/SM-S906WZVEXAC/SM-S906WLBEXAC – regular price $1,469.99) or Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908WZKAXAC/SM-S908WZWAXAC/SM-S908WZGAXAC/SM-S908WDRAXAC/SM-S908WZAAXAC/SM-S908WLBAXAC/SM-S908WZRAXAC – regular price $1,649.99, SM-S908WZKEXAC/SM-S908WZWEXAC/SM-S908WZGEXAC/SM-S908WDREXAC/SM-S908WZAEXAC/SM-S908WLBEXAC/SM-S908WZREXAC – regular price $1,789.99, SM-S908WZKFXAC/SM-S908WZWFXAC/SM-S908WZGFXAC/SM-S908WDRFXAC/SM-S908WZAFXAC/SM-S908WLBFXAC/SM-S908WZRFXAC – regular price $1,929.99). While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan, as applicable, per eligible Galaxy S22 series device purchased per customer. Products must be purchased at the same time and on the same receipt. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung.

21 Conditions apply. Full terms and conditions available at www.samsung.com/ca.

22 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $300, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy S22 Ultra between February 9th, 2022 and February 24th, 2022; or purchase an eligible Galaxy S22 Ultra between February 25th, 2022 and April 4th, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 4th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $300 credit based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note series, Galaxy S series, or Galaxy Z series device and purchasing a Galaxy S22 Ultra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

23 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms



