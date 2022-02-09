New Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Deliver Revolutionary Camera Experiences, Day and Night

Create, capture, and share your best moments with pro-grade AI camera features on the latest Galaxy S series

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ - Image 1

Delivering dynamic cameras and advanced intelligent image processing, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ power creativity and make every moment epic.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ - Image 2

Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, the latest devices from the Galaxy S series are beautiful and environmentally conscious.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+, delivering dynamic cameras and advanced intelligent image processing to power creativity and make every moment epic. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, the latest devices from the Galaxy S series are not only beautiful, but environmentally conscious.



“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “That’s why we focused on designing our latest Galaxy S series devices with groundbreaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet.”

Own the Night with the Most Intelligent Camera from Samsung Yet

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences so people can connect and share wherever they are. With revolutionary new Nightography features like the 23% larger sensor1 and Adaptive Pixel technology, your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out more details and capture more colours so your content pops – even in the dark2. Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, a 10MP tele-lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens for professional-worthy shots.

And when you’re taking videos with friends, the new Auto Framing3 feature can detect and track up to 10 people, automatically adjusting focus to capture everyone clearly. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology that minimizes vibrations for smooth, sharp footage, even when you’re on the move4.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are also equipped with the latest Samsung AI technology, bringing your photos to the next level. Taking photos in Portrait Mode is easier now with the new AI Stereo Depth Map, and the tiniest details appear crisp and clear thanks to the sophisticated AI algorithm. The new Portrait mode even prevents pet hair from blending into the background to help you get the best shot of your favourite furry friends.

Power and Performance that Keep up with your Life

From work to home, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are designed to power through even the busiest days, thanks to the first-ever 4nm processor on a Galaxy smartphone5. It powers our most advanced AI and ML processing to date, delivering superb performance and productivity experiences. What’s more, network behaviour analysis streamlines performance by automatically detecting which app you’re using and directing the most power there. Streaming, surfing the web, and navigating apps is now super-smooth6.

A lightning-fast processor demands power that can keep pace, which is why the Galaxy S22 is built with a robust all-day battery7 and 25W fast charging8. The powerful Galaxy S22+ battery can last even longer than a day on a single charge,9 and thanks to 45W super-fast charging10, you don’t have to slow down when your power is running low.

Streaming a movie or show looks even better on beautiful Dynamic AMOLED11 2x adaptive 120Hz displays on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ – ideal for gaming and watching your favourite content. Whether you choose the Galaxy S22’s premium 6.1-inch12 display or the 6.6-inch13 display on Galaxy S22+, each screen is built with intelligent Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts to the lighting around you and enhances colour contrast for the best possible view. Plus, hardware performance enhancements have improved display brightness14 – Galaxy S22 has a peak brightness of 1,300nit while Galaxy S22+ features a peak 1,750nit15.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ also ensure you can always stay connected and collaborative. Through our partnership with Google, you can enjoy Google Duo16 live sharing17 to view photos in Gallery with friends or write meeting notes with colleagues on Samsung Notes – even while you’re apart.

Design to Perfection and Built to Last

Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ feature the Galaxy S series’ iconic, fan-favourite Contour-Cut design, paired with a distinctive flat display and luxurious glass and haze finish. The camera housing is designed to match the colour of the device’s body, and the slim and symmetric metal frame lends to an overall seamless look. The result is a balanced, unified design that’s modern, fashionable, and sleek.

And that stunning design is built to last: the Galaxy S22 series devices are the most durable mobile devices yet from Samsung18. Made with Armor Aluminum – our strongest aluminum frame – and new Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ on the front and back, you can take your phone with you with peace of mind and worry less about accidental drops.

The latest from the Galaxy S series also make it easy to make your phone your own. You can use the clean and intuitive new Samsung One UI user interface to customize the look and feel of your home screen. Tailor your icons, widgets, colour palettes and more to your personal preferences for a personalized mobile experience that reflects who you are. One UI also gives you easy access to a wealth of emojis, GIFs, and stickers directly on your keyboard, so you can instantly communicate exactly how you feel without typing a single word19.

Help Build a Sustainable Future through Galaxy for the Planet

As part of Galaxy for the Planet, the Galaxy S22 series is a prime example of how Galaxy technology can positively contribute to a more sustainable future. Plastic pollution poses serious threats to our environment, and discarded fishing nets are especially harmful to marine life and our oceans. By collaborating with leading organizations, Samsung helps recover discarded fishing nets20 and transforms them into a high-performance material for our smartphones. This material – used in the Galaxy S22 series – contains 20% recycled ocean-bound plastic21 from discarded fishing nets. The Galaxy S22 series also incorporates post-consumer recycled material in its speaker module, as well as within the inner parts of the power and volume keys.

In addition to recycled ocean-bound plastics, we use 100% recycled paper for the Galaxy S22 series’ packaging and include a protective film made from recycled plastic. Every smartphone case is also designed with UL-certified, eco-conscious materials22 – such as recycled post-consumer plastics or bio-based substances. These purposeful innovations are the latest example of the commitment from Samsung to doing more with less as part of Galaxy for the Planet.

Security You Can Trust

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are secured by the powerful Samsung Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system. One UI's privacy dashboard and Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app. Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ also introduce several new security features – including the ARM micro architecture – which helps prevent cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory.

Plus, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ bring you Samsung Wallet23 – a seamless, convenient, and secure experience to make everyday life easier. Samsung Wallet combines digital payment, ID, keys and digital asset management into one tool to simplify your routine, from showing your student ID to compiling travel documents before a flight.

Connect Seamlessly Between your Galaxy Devices

Alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 series smartphones, Samsung is introducing an all-new line of tablets and a pack of updated features for Galaxy Watch4 so Galaxy users can stay connected in every aspect of their lives. Built for a new era of connectivity, Galaxy Tab S8 series – including Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra – is the most versatile line of tablets ever from Samsung, built and designed to meet the ever-changing needs of those who work, study, play and create.

Canadian Availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are available for pre-order starting February 9, 2022 and for purchase starting February 25, 2022 in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada, and in Gray, Cream, Light Blue and Violet exclusively at Samsung.com in the below models:

Galaxy S22:

128GB model: Available for $1,099.99 (our regular price).

256GB model: Available for $1,169.99 (our regular price).

Galaxy S22+

128GB model: Available for $1,399.99 (our regular price).

256GB model: Available for $1,469.99 (our regular price).

For more information on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s22/

Pre-Order Offers



Twice the storage. Same price.

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, get twice the storage for no additional cost when you pre-order a Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+ smartphone (up to $70 in savings)24.

Get Galaxy S22 256GB for the price of Galaxy S22 128GB (regular price: $1,099.99)

Get Galaxy S22+ 256GB for the price of Galaxy S22+ 128GB (regular price: $1,399.99)

AIR MILES® Offers

From February 9 to February 24, 2022, customers who purchase an eligible new Galaxy S22 series smartphone at a a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive25:

150 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy S22 smartphone

250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy S22+ smartphone

From February 9 to April 30, 2020, receive 50 Bonus Miles when you use an AIR MILES® offer to purchase a Galaxy S22 or S22+ smartphone, and then use Samsung Pay on your new Galaxy device to show your AIR MILES® card at participating AIR MILES® partners 3 or more times each week. Samsung Account and AIR MILES® account must be linked to be eligible for this offer26

Samsung Care+ Offers

Customers who purchase an eligible new Galaxy S22 series smartphone at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive 50% off Samsung Care+ coverage27.

Customers who purchase Samsung Care+ coverage for an eligible new Galaxy S22 series smartphone at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive 100 Bonus Miles28.



Trade-In Offers

From February 9 to April 4, 2022, receive a credit of up to $300 when you trade in your old smartphone, plus the trade-in value of your old device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada29.

Customers who purchase Galaxy S22 series on Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of up to $300, plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase of their new Galaxy S22 series (before taxes)29.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track30.

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Spec Chart:



Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Display



6.1-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz)

240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode

Vision Booster

Eye Comfort Shield with AI based blue light control 6.6-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (10~120Hz)

240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode

Vision Booster

Eye Comfort Shield AI based blue light control *Measured diagonally, Galaxy S22's screen size is 6.1-inch in the full rectangle and 5.9-inch with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S22+'s screen size is 6.6-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Security Ultrasonic Fingerprint Dimensions & Weight 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm, 168g 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm, 196g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

50 MP Wide Camera

10MP Telephoto Camera

10MP Front Camera AP Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (SM8450) Memory



8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage *Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery



3,700mAh 4,500mAh *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3590mAh for Galaxy S22 and 4370mAh for Galaxy S22+. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging















25W Wired

15W Wireless

Wireless PowerShare

USB-IF compliant Up to 45W Wired

15W Wireless

Wireless PowerShare

USB-IF compliant *Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. *Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports 25W charging. *The USB Implementers Forum, Inc. (USB-IF) was established in 1995 to support and accelerate the market and consumer adoption of USB compliant devices. Galaxy S22 and S22+'s Super Fast Charging has been certified to be compliant to the USB standards which means your products have met the highest standards in the industry. This certification can be found on www.usb.org. * Limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, Z Fold2, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 12

One UI 4.1 Network and Connectivity



5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E (Galaxy S22+) / Wi-Fi 6(Galaxy S22), Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.2 * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

*Availability of LTE model varies by country and carrier.

* Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

*Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy S22+ Payment



Samsung Pay with NFC *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Water Resistance



IP68 * IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

