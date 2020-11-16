Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen, expected to launch in 14 January 2021

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021. With the unveiling date inching closer, leaks about the smartphone have started creating a buzz on social media. As per the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with support for S Pen stylus. Popular tipster Ice Universe said in a recent tweet: "Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen."

The tipster also shared referential images of two other smartphones of Samsung Galaxy S21 series - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus.

Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen " Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2020

In the images shared, both the smartphones will have a punch-hole display for the selfie camera at the centre. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen will be a bit bigger than Samsung Galaxy S21. The smartphones will reportedly have curved bezels.

Last month, tipster Ishan Agarwal said that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

The smartphone will run on One UI 3.0 Android 11. The camera module of the device is likely to be bigger and have a 108 MP primary rear camera and 40 MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is likely to have a 6.2-inch flat display along with a single and centred selfie camera punch-hole cutout.

Earlier this month, tipster Jon Prosser revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be launching on 14 January 2021. The pre-order will begin from the date of launch while the smartphones will go on sale from 29 January.

Prosser also said that Samsung is likely to launch the upcoming Galaxy S21 series in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colour variants.

