Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launched With Exynos 2100 SoC, Redesigned Camera: Price, Specifications

Samsung has finally made its Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones official. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series comes after months of leaks and rumours that hinted at the smartphones' specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last night includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. All the three models come with a 120Hz display and come with a newly-redesigned camera module that Samsung is calling "Contour Cut Camera." The Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ share the same triple camera setup, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter. In line with past rumours, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also comes with S Pen support.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series will start today and those who have pre-ordered a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone will get a Galaxy SmartTag and a Rs 10,000 Samsung Shop voucher. Regular sales for the Galaxy S21 series will begin January 29. The Galaxy S21 has been priced at Rs 69,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at a price of Rs 81,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 85,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand has been priced at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top-spec 16GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,16,999. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which hasn't been brought to India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 421ppi pixel density. The display comes with HDR10+ certification and 120Hz refresh rate that can be dropped to as low as 48Hz. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 12-megapixel primary Dual Pixel sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor with phase detection autofocus, hybrid optic 3x zoom, and a field of view of 76 degrees. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The Galaxy S21 also comes with several other camera features that include 8K snap, Director's view, Super Steady Video, and Single Take.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes in two storage options - 128GB or 256GB. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 fast charging. There is also fast wireless charging at 10W as well as reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Specifications

The Galaxy S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display includes HDR 10+ and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S21+ is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The triple rear camera on the Galaxy S21+ includes a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. Up front, the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 10-megapixel front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ also comes in two 128GB and 256GB storage options. The smartphone is backed by a 4,800mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes as the top-of-the-line variant in the Galaxy S21 series. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR 10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with Wacom's technology taht enables S Pen support. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exyns 2100 SoC paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of camera, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor with OIS support. There is also a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. The cmaera unit also houses a laser autofocus sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 and Wireless Charging 2.0 for fast wired and wireless charging.