Need a next-level smartphone? Save $300 on this unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G—today only

With new smartphones coming out all the time, it’s hard to decide when it’s time to upgrade. Then one smartphone comes along that has so many standout features that you just know—the time to upgrade is now.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (Cosmic Gray) is that phone—the game-changer. And today only, the factory unlocked gadget can be yours for $1,100. Amazon is knocking $300 off the retail price and putting it right back in your pocket. In fact, this is the all-time lowest price we’ve ever seen on this smartphone.

But act fast and shop now, the sale expires at midnight PST.

There are many reasons why this Samsung smartphone is a cut above. For starters, it uses the power of 5G for super-fast downloads, a higher bandwidth and greater connectivity than any other wireless technology to date. It’s truly a machine.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is also coveted for its superior camera. The hi-res camera zoom can make an image look like it was taken three feet away, even if it was actually taken 100 feet away—and with an impressive amount of clarity.

It also has a feature called ‘Single Take AI,’ which captures images and video with the tap of a button, using just the right filters and effects. After sundown, it switches to Night Mode to take super-crisp images in low light.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has an incredible amount of storage too—126GB. If you’re the kind of person who is always reluctant to delete images from your phone, this is the model that can take on your entire library. Its intelligent battery lasts all day and charges up so fast, you’ll never be inconvenienced by a low-power or dead smartphone again. “The battery life is great. I like the features on the phone and it just seems ultra fast,” raved a satisfied Amazon shopper.

Oh, and did we mention the facial recognition and fingerprint ID? The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has everything you’re looking for in the newest, most top-of-the-line smartphone—and at $300 off, it’s the lowest price you’ll find it on the internet. But the sale lasts for the rest of the day only, so hurry up and score this gadget while it’s still in stock.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

