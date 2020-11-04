Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: A feature-packed flagship that fumbles with the basics

Editor's note: The reviewer went through three review units from Samsung; the first one demonstrated the heating and display issues mentioned below. Unfortunately, the second unit also showed the same problems. We waited for Samsung to send us a third unit from another batch, but this unit too suffered the same problems.

Premium smartphones have always been about performance, attractive designs and loaded spec sheets. And from afar, it almost seems like Samsung's new affordable flagship, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) checks all the boxes (not just the right ones).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

But after using three different review units over a period of three weeks, I can come up with a few reasons why you should not get one. And then, there's also the Galaxy S20+ with its rather confusing price tag of Rs 49,999. This is why I would recommend that you read the complete review before you decide to buy one or go for something else.

Fancy design

Samsung's really good at coming up with fresh new designs. The S20 series may not seem like a gigantic upgrade over the S10 series, but design-wise they do handle and feel more premium.

Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

Going by the branding, the Galaxy S20 FE clearly belongs to the S20 series, but it also borrows the good stuff from the Note 20 series. It features a polycarbonate back with a smoky matte-finish that transitions from the main colour to a lustrous glow, depending how the light hits it.

It also feels like the back of the Note 20 (not the Ultra), but is equally slippery and really good at rejecting fingerprints. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

We received three units in all, and the first two 'Cloud Mint' units shift from a mint green to a yellow shine, while the third, the 'Cloud Lavender' unit goes from lavender to a copper red shine. It also feels like the back of the Note 20 (not the Ultra), but is equally slippery and really good at rejecting fingerprints.

The back is covered by the plastic panel that curves well beyond the edges, meeting the thin metal frame at the sides and then the flat display on the front. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The thin metal frame runs from edge to edge. On the sides, it stretches a bit around the power and volume buttons. The back is covered by the plastic panel that curves well beyond the edges, meeting the thin metal frame at the sides and then the flat display on the front.

