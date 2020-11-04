Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review: A feature-packed flagship that fumbles with the basics

Editor's note: The reviewer went through three review units from Samsung; the first one demonstrated the heating and display issues mentioned below. Unfortunately, the second unit also showed the same problems. We waited for Samsung to send us a third unit from another batch, but this unit too suffered the same problems.
Premium smartphones have always been about performance, attractive designs and loaded spec sheets. And from afar, it almost seems like Samsung's new affordable flagship, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) checks all the boxes (not just the right ones).
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
But after using three different review units over a period of three weeks, I can come up with a few reasons why you should not get one. And then, there's also the Galaxy S20+ with its rather confusing price tag of Rs 49,999. This is why I would recommend that you read the complete review before you decide to buy one or go for something else.
Fancy design
Samsung's really good at coming up with fresh new designs. The S20 series may not seem like a gigantic upgrade over the S10 series, but design-wise they do handle and feel more premium.
Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
Going by the branding, the Galaxy S20 FE clearly belongs to the S20 series, but it also borrows the good stuff from the Note 20 series. It features a polycarbonate back with a smoky matte-finish that transitions from the main colour to a lustrous glow, depending how the light hits it.
It also feels like the back of the Note 20 (not the Ultra), but is equally slippery and really good at rejecting fingerprints. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
We received three units in all, and the first two 'Cloud Mint' units shift from a mint green to a yellow shine, while the third, the 'Cloud Lavender' unit goes from lavender to a copper red shine. It also feels like the back of the Note 20 (not the Ultra), but is equally slippery and really good at rejecting fingerprints.
The back is covered by the plastic panel that curves well beyond the edges, meeting the thin metal frame at the sides and then the flat display on the front. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
The thin metal frame runs from edge to edge. On the sides, it stretches a bit around the power and volume buttons. The back is covered by the plastic panel that curves well beyond the edges, meeting the thin metal frame at the sides and then the flat display on the front.
Even the camera bump at the back is very minimal and barely protrudes by about 2-3 millimetres. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
It looks good and feels sturdy, like a premium flagship should. Even the camera bump at the back is very minimal and barely protrudes by about 2-3 millimetres. It won't bounce much when placed on a flat surface.
Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
There's also a dual stereo speaker setup. You will have a hard time finding the receiver speaker (that doubles up as the secondary), as it's hidden under an almost invisible slit between the display glass and the top edge of the metal frame. Both of these do a really good job and deliver loud and clear audio, but are low on the bass. And because it's a premium flagship, skipping on the 3.5 mm headphone jack is now mandatory.
At Rs 44,999, it's surprising to see a proper IP68 rating at what is today, the lower end of the premium segment. But it's a nice add-on and you can take a call in a shower or go for a swim with it without worrying about damaging your device.
It's an OLED display
Hole-punch displays are a trend with premium smartphones, and Samsung's included one as well. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
Hole-punch displays are a trend with premium smartphones, and Samsung's included one as well. What I like about it is how tiny the cut-out is. It's quite non-intrusive when watching movies or playing games, and you almost never notice it on this 6.5-inch AMOLED display.
And because it's an OLED panel, Samsung went with an in-display fingerprint reader. It is still not as quick as the ones you will find on competing smartphones, and you can only register three fingerprints, but it gets the job done.
It's also an FHD+ panel, so it's definitely not the same stuff in terms of sharpness and colour accuracy compared to the Galaxy S20. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
This is also a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, which gives you that fluid feeling when scrolling through lengthy Instagram feeds, or even the rest of the One UI software interface.
Samsung claims it also comes with 240 Hz touch-sensing. It seems to pull off a decent job of tracking your fingers in day-to-day use, but it has its share of problems that I have mentioned in the performance section of this review.
It's also an FHD+ panel, so it's definitely not the same stuff in terms of sharpness and colour accuracy compared to the Galaxy S20 (that you can get at an additional Rs 20,000). Still, the display showcases lovely blacks and the usual oversaturated colours that we are used to from Samsung.
Switching to 'Natural' colour mode was anything but natural, with very dull-looking colours, which is why I switched back to 'Vivid'. This mode delivers better whites, apart from the punchy colours. The display also seems to be HDR10+ compatible, even though Samsung does not advertise it. While Netflix did not let me stream HDR content, Prime Video and YouTube will let you view HDR-friendly content.
Software is good
The S20 FE gets you the same One UI 2.5 with the Android 10 base as most of its other premium smartphones. Indeed, there's nothing much to talk about, but that 120 Hz refresh rate does make things feel buttery-smooth.
The S20 FE gets you the same One UI 2.5 with the Android 10 base as most of its other premium smartphones. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto
While many expected a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset inside, the Indian (non-5G) variant comes with a 7 nm Exynos 990 SoC. It is also found in Samsung's high-end and ultra premium smartphones like the S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. The chipset is paired with 8 GB RAM, and keeps the software layer running smoothly without any hiccups or stutters, no matter how many apps you open or multitask with.
Camera is flagship-grade
Indeed, this is one area where you will notice a few hardware differences between the S20 FE and the base S20 model. It seems like Samsung's borrowed some of the hardware directly from the S20. However, this is not the case.
The 15W charger in the box seems quite slow at filling up the battery, going from 0-100 percent in an hour and 30 minutes. The competition offers much faster charging speeds and they provide those fast chargers in the box. There's also wireless charging that's again stuck at 15 W. And if you have a pair of earphones or a Galaxy Watch that charge wirelessly, you can also use 4.5 W Reverse wireless charging to power your accessories straight from the phone.
Should you buy a Galaxy S20 FE?
Add it all up and the competition still offers better, fully-functional 5G-enabled smartphones at or slightly below this price point. An official IP68 rating is the only feature that Samsung seems to offer at a starting price of Rs 44,999 (for the 128GB storage variant).
If you are a Samsung fan, hell-bent on getting a Samsung phone or are a part of the 'Boycott China' brigade, there's the Galaxy S20+. It's not perfect either, as per Nandini's >S20+ review, but it's currently going for Rs 49,999 and gets you better hardware, with flagship-grade performance.
If you are OK with buying a "Chinese phone", but cannot spend a penny over Rs 45,000 (the Galaxy FE's sticker price), there are still a lot of options.
There's the >OnePlus 8T (from Rs 42,999) that is a better-performing device compared to the S20 FE. It is a better deal if you can live without an IP68 rating and wireless charging. OnePlus even sweetens the deal by offering a 65W charger in the box. So, you will be sorted on the charging front and have a future-proof 5G smartphone. You will not have to deal with lower gaming performance and touch sensitivity issues either.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and the >Mi 10 5G are also solid performers, with solid 108MP cameras, 144Hz LCD/90Hz OLED displays and offer faster charging than the Samsung S20 FE. They both offer 5G and are priced from Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively, but skip on an IP rating.
Samsung went all-out to deliver an affordable flagship. It delivers everything that you would ever need in a smartphone in that price range. But it fumbled with the basics. Living with the heating, display and performance-related issues is a tough ask. And with that in mind, there's no reason to recommend the Galaxy S20 FE, even to a Samsung fan.
