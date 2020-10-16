Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review: Just The Right Ingredients Make The Fan Edition Really Likeable

What is FE? Is this a new phone? Is it a spinoff? Is it a Lite option? You will perhaps have these questions about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The latest smartphone to join the Samsung Galaxy S20 line-up of phones, available in India. Before we get down to the actual review, it is important to answer the very first question right away. FE stands for Fan Edition. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, short for Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, is Samsung bringing back the FE moniker after a few years gap. We last saw it with the Galaxy Note FE. But what is so special about the Fan Edition, or FE? Actually, you may have heard this before. After all. Pretty much every smartphone maker claims to listen to customer and user feedback (many lovingly refer to these folks as fans) and try to incorporate that in the subsequent phones that they make. Yet, it is Samsung which is proudly stating that this is a phone made based on fan feedback. It might just make a lot of sense too, in these tough times.

Let us look at what the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE brings to the table, now that all the customer feedback has been taken, put into a blender, and out emerges this recipe. Globally, there will be two variants, one with 5G and one without 5G. India gets the latter, and we really cannot hold it against Samsung because when we look at the complete Galaxy S20 line-up, you have the 5G options as well if that is what you choose. Apart from that bit, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE line in India is simple. It is a grand total of one variant. You really cannot get confused with the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration that you get to pick. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. This now joins the Samsung Galaxy S20 which is priced from Rs 70,499 as well as the Samsung Galaxy S20+ which costs Rs 87,999 onwards (Read review here) and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra that is priced from Rs 97,999 (Read review here). We had expected the Galaxy S20 FE to become the entry point into the Galaxy S20 line-up. And it has, by further driving the entry price point lower than before.





To answer the other questions posed at the very beginning—the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a new phone, it is not a spin-off and it most certainly isn’t some corner-cutting Lite option. That also means this in a way is in competition with the new OnePlus 8T. The two variants are priced at Rs 42,999 (8GB RAM + 12GB storage) and Rs 45,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage). Read the OnePlus 8T review to find out what upgrades the 8T brings to the table.





Is The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Just For The Fans?

What you do get with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from the outset, as a defining factor, are a bunch of colour options, more youthful colours, so to say. There is the Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White and Cloud Red. Cloud, in Samsung’s scheme of smartphone colours, means a matte finish. Though I have to say, these colours aren’t exclusively meant for the youth, and pretty much any age demographic who likes a phone with a nice personality will find these worth a second look. And a very big change from the Cosmic line-up of colours that the existing line-up of Galaxy S20 phones offer, including Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray.





Design: A Slight Detour From The Usual

As it sits alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE does things a bit differently. It has no qualms about rocking a polycarbonate back, albeit with what is a glass-like finish. What we have photographed here is the Cloud Mint variant. Unlike glass, this finish does hide smudges and fingerprints quite easily—something I had sort of forgotten having reviewed phone after phone with glass backs. Ah, the simpler things in life. While it is a polycarbonate back, the frame is metal which adds a nice bit of solidity to the entire package. That being said, I’m not exactly sure how the potential buyers would react to the polycarbonate back, considering they may feel this is a step down from the glass and metal backs. The bezels around the display are very slim, and when you look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from the front, it has the definite Galaxy S20 resemblance. As it should.

