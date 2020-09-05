Amazon's giving away free wireless earbuds with this incredible Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deal — save $200, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We interrupt this web-browsing session to bring you an amazing opportunity to switch to one of the most sophisticated smartphones on the market for a steal. Today only, you can score the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on Amazon for just $600—that’s a savings of 25 percent, or $200 off—as part of the retail giant’s deal of the day.

Bonus: Amazon’s throwing in a pair of world-class Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds for free (a $150 value).

Samsung has really upped the ante with the Galaxy S10 Lite, incorporating a professional-grade camera, crystal-clear cinematic screen, mega-powerful processor, energy-saving battery, and lots more bells and whistles into an unbelievably slim package.

And this next-level gadget comes unlocked, so you can pair it with almost any service provider, including Verizon, AT&T and Sprint.

But act fast and shop now, this Samsung sale expires at midnight PST.

Here’s the lowdown

Owning a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is like carrying a pocket-sized assistant everywhere you go. It runs on the intuitive Android 10 operating system, which picks up on the way you use your phone and adapts to your preferences.

For instance, it understands which apps you barely use and won’t let them drain your battery. It can even predict when you want to connect to your headphones or listen to a particular playlist, then it helps you get there faster.

“The S10 Lite phone is great, very responsive. Facial and finger recognition work well even with a glass screen protector,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “I am getting more than two days battery life, even with using the phone more than six hours a day.”

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is also the only camera you’ll ever need with a 48-megapixel wide shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper paired with a five-megapixel macro lens. It captures the highest quality photos you can possibly achieve with a smartphone and displays them on an immersive 6.7-inch Cinematic Infinity Display. Even selfies and portraits are enhanced with special built-in lenses.

It’s also convenient as all-get-out. For one, the battery lasts all day, which is pretty hard to come by in even the most modern smartphones. And if you’ve gone a little overboard with videos despite the device’s generous amount of on-board storage, its expandable memory function lets you offload all your files quickly to the cloud and make room for new memories of your own.

“The camera on the S10 Lite is absolutely amazing. In combination with the beautiful screen on the device, your pictures will truly look as though they were taken with an actual camera (not a phone),” shared a satisfied shopper. “After only a few days, it is quite easy to say, and very apparent that the camera on this phone is outstanding! It takes beautiful pictures!”

