Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra is absurdly large, and expensive, but worth it for the power and stylus

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a beast of a smartphone. It packs a huge display, stylish design, impressive battery life, and the line’s most crucial ingredient: the S Pen stylus.

At $1,299, though, the Note20 Ultra also carries a beast of a price tag. But that price gets you a host of features that Android fans looking for a top-flight device will certainly appreciate, including 5G connectivity.

Samsung's Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a huge smartphone that packs the company's signature S Pen stylus.

Samsung, however, also offers a slightly smaller and less expensive version of the Note20 for $999, as well as its $999 S20+ 5G, and $1,399 S20 Ultra, giving consumers a dizzying array of options to choose from.

A fresh take on a giant smartphone

Samsung’s Galaxy Note line brought big-screen smartphones into the mainstream. When the original Note launched in 2011, it packed a 5.3-inch display that drew stares for its then-massive size. Fast forward 9 years, and no one bats an eye at the nearly 7-inch display on the Note20 Ultra.

For 2020, Samsung has cleaned up the camera cover on the Note20 Ultra’s back panel, the three lenses are now more exaggerated, giving them a far more appealing look than the thin strip of lenses found on the Note10.

This time around, Samsung has given the Note20 Ultra a fresh bronze paint job as its go-to color, making the handset look and feel just a bit more luxurious than its predecessor.

The Note20 Ultra’s enormous display is fantastic for watching movies and flipping through Instagram or TikTok. The 6.9-inch panel uses Samsung’s AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display technology, which basically means it produces vibrant colors and packs a 120hz refresh rate. That’s more or less the same kind of display you’ll find on the Galaxy S20 line.

The Note20 Ultra packs an enormous 6.9-inch display.

That refresh rate, which measures the number of times the screen shows a new image each second, means scrolling through websites and even writing on the display with the S Pen stylus looks and feels smoother.

But make no mistake, the Note20 Ultra is not for people who want a more compact smartphone. Measuring 6.5 inches tall, the Note20 Ultra is bigger than even Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 11 Pro Max, which tops out at 6.2 inches. Though that phone also has a smaller 6.5-inch display.

If you’re used to rocking a larger phone, though, it shouldn’t take much getting used to.

S Pen and air writing

Samsung always tries to add new, interesting features to its S Pen stylus to make it more than just a, well, stylus. For the Note20 line, that means a handful of what Samsung calls Air Actions have been thrown into the mix.

Air Actions are gestures you can make with the S Pen while holding down the pen’s action button that let you do things like control the volume in Spotify by gesturing up or down, or pulling up your recent apps by gesturing back.

It’s a nifty party trick, but I can’t see many people actually using it in any real-world scenario.

The Note20 Ultra's biggest attractive, beyond its size, is its S Pen stylus.