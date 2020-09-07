Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: A minor update to the Note formula, which still rocks

Like clockwork, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G alongside the Galaxy Note 20 on 5 August. This year, with the Galaxy S series, Samsung went with the S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra. In that tradition, the Note 20 Ultra has been launched along with the Note 20, but there is no Note 20+ this year. Just like previous '+' variants, it has now become quite clear that Ultra will be the highest end of Samsung's flagship lineup. Both the Ultra-branded phones also house a 5G chipset which, sadly, has no relevance in the Indian market.
The Note 20 Ultra is only available in one variant in India - 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage with the option to expand to 1 TB. It is priced at Rs 1,04,999. The Note 10+ was priced almost Rs 20,000 less at launch last year. Having reviewed the Galaxy S20 Ultra (Review), the only prospective buyers for the Note 20 Ultra seem to be those who are veteran Note series users, and rely heavily on the Galaxy S Pen.
Let's start things off with the camera first, as that massive bump is the first thing you will notice when you hold the Note 20 Ultra in your hands.
Cameras tick most boxes, but still no SuperSteady mode for 4K video recording
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with the same 108 MP primary camera that was last seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Thankfully, they learned a valuable lesson with the '100x' zoom on the S20 Ultra. This time round, even the user interface of the Note 20 Ultra maxes out at 50x 'Super Resolution' zoom. In terms of the camera specs, starting from the top camera on the rear, you have:
- 12 MP Ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view
- 108 MP Wire-angle camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.33-inch image sensor and 0.8 micron pixel size.
- 12 MP Telephoto camera with periscope zoom support with f/3.0 aperture.
- On the front, you get a 10 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
In terms of zoom, you only get 5x optical zoom, while the 50x super resolution zoom is basically hybrid digital zoom. Thankfully, the Note 20 Ultra also sports a Laser AF sensor, which helps in getting things in focus relatively fast. You also get all the bells and whistles we had seen in the S20 Ultra such as Single take, Pro video mode, 8K video recording, Super Steady locked to Full HD resolution, 960 fps slo-mo and much more. The S-Pen also lets you shoot remotely as well as navigate the camera gallery with swiping gestures and button clicks. For instance, when taking a group selfie, you can focus on framing and could ask your friend to use the S-Pen button as a remote trigger to click a photo.
Ultrawide to 50x zoom
I am not going to spend much time with daylight photography on the Note 20 Ultra, as it throws up almost no issues. The primary camera produces detailed images, with sharpness intact in the centre and around the edges. Colour reproduction is quite good, although images do look a tad high in contrast. The optical 5x zoom is good and the '50x Super Resolution Zoom' is also much more usable than the '100x Space Zoom' that we had seen on the S20 Ultra. It's still noisy in daylight, but it isn't a task to frame the subject. One thing that was noticeable was some minor shutter lag.
Low light photography on the Note 20 Ultra is impressive. Yes, the Note 20 Ultra, just like the S20 Ultra, does tend to over-brighten a scene, which sometimes looks a bit unreal. However, this is something that could be fixed in future app updates. There is a dedicated 'Night' mode, which can extract detail even from shadow regions, but please do not use this in scenes which are well-lit, as you will most likely see colours you didn't notice in the scene. In some low-light photos, you will notice the change in colour temperatures.
When it comes to selfies, I had read online that the Note 20 Ultra unnecessarily brightens the face. I did find that to be true in some cases, though I didn't notice unnecessary smoothening of my facial texture. But as the light level drops, the noise reducing algorithms do tend to do just that. When shooting in a room under fluorescent lights, I did notice that the camera sensors had a tendency to smoothen the face textures in group photos. Here's a comparison between the Note 20 Ultra and the Pixel 3a XL low light portrait selfie - you can judge for yourself which phone offers a better output.
Battery life is unimpressive, but fast charging saves the day
Ever since the >Note 7 battery fiasco which resulted in worldwide embarrassment for the brand, Samsung has been quite careful with the battery capacities in Note-branded devices. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra sported a 5,000 mAh battery. Thanks to the bundled 25W Super Fast Charger, charging the Note 20 Ultra from 0-100 percent took under 68 mins. Within 30 mins, you get around 60 percent charge.
The battery life on the Note 20 Ultra wasn't as stellar as I had expected. Yes, I could manage just over a day of regular usage which involved two emails on sync, Telegram, Slack, a few hours of listening to podcasts, watching YouTube, surfing the web and 20-30 photos. With many hours of gaming, you may need to charge the phone before going to bed. I did get around 5.5 hrs of average screen-on time on most days. PC Mark for Android recorded a battery life score of 11 hours 11 mins. Around 30 mins of playing Call of Duty Mobile, the battery life was hit by 11 percent. Standby battery on the Note 20 Ultra was good, and I didn't notice steep battery percentage drops overnight. Battery life is conservative and isn't over the top. Fast charging takes care of juicing up the phone in case you run out of battery sooner than expected. The Note 20 Ultra also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.
Samsung's OneUI offers multiple battery saving modes to play around with such as 'High Performance' mode; 'Optimised' mode (the mode under testing); 'Medium Power Saving' mode and 'Maximum power saving' mode. If you don't know which mode is right for you, you can select the 'Adaptive' power saving mode, which will detect which power mode will save more battery life, and select it accordingly in the background.
Verdict and Price in India
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is a great phone overall. Yes, there are issues, but they don't take away from the positive aspects of the device. Design, display, camera, S-Pen, fast performance, fast charging - it delivers in all these departments. Consider it if you see yourself using the S-Pen a lot. Else, go for the S20 Ultra if you want to stay in the Samsung family. If you already have a Note 10 or even Note 9, skip this. This generation's Note ends up being a minor improvement to the formula. The S20 Ultra certainly has stolen some thunder from the new Note flagship.
The price of Rs 1,04,999 is steep, but that's par for the course in this rarefied segment of flagship phones. The Note 20, which is priced at Rs 78,000, comes with one too many compromises (including a glastic back and 60 Hz display). In the ongoing economic downturn, if you are able to spend upwards of Rs 75,000 on a phone, you may as well pay the premium and get the Note 20 Ultra. Samsung on its part, >has cashback offers and certain buyer benefits to attract potential customers. The Note 20 Ultra certainly offers a lot of value in a business scenario where its integration with Microsoft and ability to cast the display, present with an S-Pen certainly give it an edge over other devices.
If you are not impressed with the price proposition by Samsung flagships this generation, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the only other viable alternative in the Android segment.
With the iPhone 12 series launch just around the corner, it will be interesting to see what kind of price drops the iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) gets, which is an ideal alternative if you don't want the Note 20 Ultra or the S20 Ultra. Yes, the Pro Max is priced much higher than Samsung and is a generation older, but apart from offering comparable performance, it outclasses the Note 20 Ultra when it comes to videography. Yes, yes, I know the Note 20 Ultra isn't wooing the photography enthusiasts, but there is no excuse for the compromises made for video modes.
Could this be the last Note device?
There are already rumours making the rounds online that >Samsung may discontinue the Note series all together next year and bundle the S Pen in the Galaxy S or Fold series. It would be an end of an era if that happens, for sure. If this year is any indication, the gap between the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series has been minimised. A couple of years ago, the performance and overall price delta between an S-series device and Note device was quite stark. This year, I felt no such thing. In fact, if you ignore the advantages offered by the S Pen, the Galaxy S20 Ultra offers absolutely the same performance and user experience as the Note 20 Ultra. When the Note launched 10 generations ago, average display sizes were 4-inches and lower. Back then, there was a reason for the category to exist. Over the last few years, as smartphone displays are scaling new heights (pun very much intended), the differentiation the Note series offers barring the S-Pen just isn't there. Samsung could very well release the future S-series with or without the S-Pen. I'm just speculating, but if the Note 20 Ultra is the swan song of the Note series, then it couldn't have asked for a better device.
