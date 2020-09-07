Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: A minor update to the Note formula, which still rocks

Like clockwork, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G alongside the Galaxy Note 20 on 5 August. This year, with the Galaxy S series, Samsung went with the S20, S20+ and the S20 Ultra. In that tradition, the Note 20 Ultra has been launched along with the Note 20, but there is no Note 20+ this year. Just like previous '+' variants, it has now become quite clear that Ultra will be the highest end of Samsung's flagship lineup. Both the Ultra-branded phones also house a 5G chipset which, sadly, has no relevance in the Indian market.

The Note 20 Ultra is only available in one variant in India - 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage with the option to expand to 1 TB. It is priced at Rs 1,04,999. The Note 10+ was priced almost Rs 20,000 less at launch last year. Having reviewed the Galaxy S20 Ultra (Review), the only prospective buyers for the Note 20 Ultra seem to be those who are veteran Note series users, and rely heavily on the Galaxy S Pen.

The Note 20 Ultra is only available in one variant in India - 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage with the option to expand to 1 TB. Image: Tech2/Nimish Sawant

Let's start things off with the camera first, as that massive bump is the first thing you will notice when you hold the Note 20 Ultra in your hands.

Cameras tick most boxes, but still no SuperSteady mode for 4K video recording

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with the same 108 MP primary camera that was last seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Thankfully, they learned a valuable lesson with the '100x' zoom on the S20 Ultra. This time round, even the user interface of the Note 20 Ultra maxes out at 50x 'Super Resolution' zoom. In terms of the camera specs, starting from the top camera on the rear, you have:

12 MP Ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view

108 MP Wire-angle camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.33-inch image sensor and 0.8 micron pixel size.

12 MP Telephoto camera with periscope zoom support with f/3.0 aperture.

On the front, you get a 10 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with the same 108 MP primary camera that was last seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In terms of zoom, you only get 5x optical zoom, while the 50x super resolution zoom is basically hybrid digital zoom. Thankfully, the Note 20 Ultra also sports a Laser AF sensor, which helps in getting things in focus relatively fast. You also get all the bells and whistles we had seen in the S20 Ultra such as Single take, Pro video mode, 8K video recording, Super Steady locked to Full HD resolution, 960 fps slo-mo and much more. The S-Pen also lets you shoot remotely as well as navigate the camera gallery with swiping gestures and button clicks. For instance, when taking a group selfie, you can focus on framing and could ask your friend to use the S-Pen button as a remote trigger to click a photo.

Ultrawide to 50x zoom

I am not going to spend much time with daylight photography on the Note 20 Ultra, as it throws up almost no issues. The primary camera produces detailed images, with sharpness intact in the centre and around the edges. Colour reproduction is quite good, although images do look a tad high in contrast. The optical 5x zoom is good and the '50x Super Resolution Zoom' is also much more usable than the '100x Space Zoom' that we had seen on the S20 Ultra. It's still noisy in daylight, but it isn't a task to frame the subject. One thing that was noticeable was some minor shutter lag.

