These are the best cheap Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for October 2020

Many forget that Samsung started the plus-sized smartphone trend with its Galaxy Note devices, but since those big displays are now the norm on mobile devices (you might notice that the word “phablet” has been dropped from common parlance), some have been left wondering why the Note series still exists. Samsung answered that question with the release of the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra this year, showing that these large phones have more to offer today than just extra touchscreen real estate.

We were actually more impressed by the new Galaxy Note devices than we were with the flagship Galaxy S20 releases (with the exception of the excellent Galaxy S20 Plus, perhaps), but that quality comes at a cost: The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are premium Android smartphones with hefty price tags to be sure, but if you’re looking for smartphone deals and these caught your eye, you may be in luck. Here, we’ve scooped up all the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals you can score at the moment, and we’ve also put together a quick guide that lays out the differences between the Note 20 models.

Today’s Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

View photos Andy Boxall/Digital Trends More

Whereas some flagship smartphone lines now include three or even four devices, Samsung typically releases two Note variants. This time is no different, and Note fans can pick between the standard Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The standard Galaxy Note 20 phones aren’t that expensive (although we can’t say the same of the Ultra), but they’re not exactly cheap, either. That said, you usually get what you pay for when it comes to smartphones, and the Galaxy Note 20 doesn’t disappoint based on what we’ve seen so far.

The Galaxy Note 20’s overall design has been nicely updated but remains recognizable with a near-bezel-less design and pinhole front camera much like its predecessor. On the back, though, you’ll instantly notice a beefed-up camera module (the main lens being capable of shooting 8K video) that is more in line with newer flagships like the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 series.

One thing that has always set Galaxy Note devices apart from the S series is the stylus, and Samsung didn’t forget this with the Note 20. The S Pen stows away neatly inside the body of the phone, which is entirely water-resistant — and that includes the stylus itself and its storage silo. Both models are naturally quite large (as you would expect) and there’s not much of a difference in size: The Galaxy Note 20 boasts a 6.7-inch 1080p/393 pixels per inch (ppi) display while the Note 20 Ultra packs a slightly bigger 6.9-inch 1440p/509 ppi touchscreen, the main difference there being resolution and pixel density. Both run on the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

The standard Galaxy Note 20 will set you back $1,000 (unless you find a deal, that is), which, while not as sticker shock-inducing as the Ultra’s price, is still not a cheap phone. The Galaxy Note smartphones have always represented a high-end Android experience and the new Galaxy Note 20 doesn’t shirk that pedigree. Nonetheless, whether you’re a dedicated Note fan or you’re just after a plus-sized 5G-capable Android flagship, the Galaxy Note 20 is absolutely worth a look.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

View photos Andy Boxall/Digital Trends More

Story continues