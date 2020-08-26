Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra 5G users to get Microsoft 365 Family at a discounted price in India

Samsung India has on Monday announced a collaboration with Microsoft India to provide offers to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note 20 users.

The new offers are an extension of the announcement made earlier this month. As per Samsung, the Galaxy Note 20 users will now get access to Microsoft 365 at a special price.

Microsoft 365 Family is priced at Rs 5,299. Users of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G can purchase it from the Samsung Shop app at a discount of 22.6 percent.

As per Samsung, collaboration with Microsoft will ensure seamless integration between Galaxy devices with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10 PCs.

The statement adds that Microsoft's 'Your Phone' app with Link to Windows integration enables users to easily access mobile apps directly from Windows 10 PC without disrupting the flow. It is convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls, all from your Windows 10 PC.

Samsung said that with Microsoft 365, Galaxy users will get up to 6 TB of One Drive cloud space with Personal Vault for advanced security. It will also give users access to premium Office applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook among others, on both smartphone and laptop.

How to purchase Microsoft 365 Family

Log on to Samsung Shop from the eligible Galaxy device and click on 'For You' section and enter the IMEI number to check eligibility. You will then have to validate using OTP and make payment to purchase Microsoft 365 Family at a special price. Upon receiving the Microsoft 365 key through email, the Microsoft 365 account can be set up.

How to set up 'Link to Windows' on a Galaxy smartphone

You can get instant access to smartphone screen, notifications, calls, text directly from the Windows 10 computer with Links to Windows. Here's how it can be set up.

Download 'Your Phone' app from Microsoft store on the computer and set it up in sync with the smartphone. On the Galaxy smartphone, press 'Link to Windows' in the quick panel by swiping down from the top of the screen.

You can also access this from Settings>Advanced Features>Link to Windows.

For Galaxy smartphones that don't feature 'Link to Windows', users can download and install 'Your Phone' Companion app.

Users need to tap on 'Sign in with Microsoft' on the welcome screen. If you are already signed in, make sure you use the same Microsoft account on your computer and smartphone. After accepting the app permissions, tap on 'My PC is ready,' as 'Your Phone' is already installed on your computer.

'Link to Windows' setting will open up on your smartphone, indicating that you are connected to your computer. Open 'Your Phone' on your computer and access your documents in the computer screen.

