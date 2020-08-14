Samsung Galaxy M31s review: Two steps ahead, one step behind

At Rs 20,499, the Samsung Galaxy M31 (Review) is still a solid Android smartphone that sits at the upper end of the budget smartphone segment in India. When launched early this year, it offered great value for money, given that waterdrop AMOLED display and a 64 MP camera. The only thing holding the M31 back was its plastic body that felt quite cheap, and its lacklustre gaming performance.

This also made the colourful and flashy designs of the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) (and more recently, the Note 9 Pro Max) attractive to buyers looking for a smartphone in the upper end of the budget segment. And then, there's also a recent threat in the form of the OnePlus Nord, getting you crazy value for money in terms of hardware and performance at an additional Rs 5,000.

The recently-launched M31s is not a brand-new phone through and through, but works on some of its predecessor's paint points to get you a similar phone with a couple of changes. Samsung believes the changes will convince users to choose the M31s over the Redmis and Pocos out there.

But do they add up? And how does the M31 v2.0 stack up against the competition? Let's find out.

So, what's new?

A glasstic body that looks and feels great

A vibrant 6.5-inch hole-punch Super AMOLED display

A 64MP (IMX682) primary camera by Sony that replaces a similar one made by Samsung

And faster 25W wired charging

With that out of the way, let's dive in!

Design gets an A-series upgrade

The 'glasstic' (plastic that feels like glass) back is not bad at all, and feels quite premium compared to the M31. The 'Mirage Blue' dual-tone finish looks a bit flashy. The straight sides and slightly rounded corners look quite nice, as is the overall build quality. Yes, it does catch fingerprints, but you can wipe them off quite easily.

View photos Samsung_Galaxy_M31s_review (10) More

I like how the power button (that also houses the fingerprint reader) is a bit hard to press down. I believe this is intentional, so that you don't end up locking the phone when you tap the power button to authenticate an app. This was a problem when I reviewed the small, but mighty >Galaxy S10e more than a year ago. On the M31s, when you do press down on the power button (properly) there's a nice satisfying 'click' to it.>

Display hits the right notes

Most smartphone brands don't get the hole punch right. A large hole-punch cavity is often placed so deep inside the viewing area that it takes up more than twice the space the notifications bar takes up on a regular notched smartphone.

The Galaxy M31s and the Poco M2 Pro, L to R.

