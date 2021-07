Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 12,499

Samsung has launched Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 20 MP front camera and a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset. The company had launched Galaxy M21 in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The newly launched smartphone will go on sale on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499.

It will be available in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black colour variants.

It will be available for purchase on Amazon on 26 July at 12 am. Notably, the Amazon Prime Day sale also kicks off on 26 July in India.

As for sale offers, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Grab your device at the sale starting on 26th July, 12 AM. Price starting at ‚¹ 11499*, inclusive of ‚¹ 1000 cashback on select bank cards. Get notified on Amazon: https://t.co/DODDjexQfp or the Samsung Online Store : https://t.co/gBtdzvk8Zs. *T&C apply. #Samsung €" Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display that houses a waterdrop notch on the top. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition runs on a 10 nm Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

Story continues

In terms of camera, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Samsung GM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 20 MP front camera.

As for the battery, it will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W charging.

Also See: Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on 11 August: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, more expected

Samsung Galaxy F22 with a 6,000 mAh battery to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.