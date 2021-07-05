Samsung Galaxy F22 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Galaxy F22 in India on Tuesday, 6 July. The launch will be live streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and social media handles.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is an addition to Samsung's 'Galaxy F' line up. It will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Price in India (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy F22 is a budget smartphone, and therefore the base model for the same is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the price from the company.

Samsung Galaxy F22: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The company on its website has confirmed that the smartphone will come with quad-rear camera setup with a primary lens of 48 MP. Whereas, the other three lenses are expected to be of 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2MP.

At the front, the smartphone will house a selfie camera, which is expected to be of 13 MP.

The device is likely to use MediaTek Helio G80 process and will be based on Android 11 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy F22 will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which is expected to be supported by 15W charging.

Samsung, in 2021, has launched a series of Galaxy F smartphones in India. These include Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy F02s. Galaxy F22 will be the fourth Galaxy F Series smartphone to launch in India this year, reported IANS.

