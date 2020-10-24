Samsung Galaxy F12 Surfaced in New Leak, Launch Expected Soon

Samsung launched the Galaxy F series of smartphones this year with the Samsung Galaxy F41. Now, while the Galaxy F41 was touted as a new smartphone in Samsung's brand new range of smartphones, it was essentially a rebranded version of the Galaxy M31. Now, it seems that Samsung is working on a second phone in the Galaxy F series that could possibly be the Samsung Galaxy F12. A report claims that the smartphone is already under development and the details about the device are extremely limited at this point.

The report published in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung development says that the new Samsung Galaxy F smartphone carries the model number SM-F127G. The report says that the smartphone could also be called the Samsung Galaxy F12s, if one were to go by Samsung's naming habits. Further, the report speculated that the supposed Galaxy F12 will be an entry-level smartphone, as the company's devices get progressively better as the numbers in the smartphone's name go up. It is also not known as to what the smartphone's specifications will or that this too, will be a rebranded version of a smartphone Samsung sells under another range of Galaxy smartphones.

The SamMobile report also says that it is safe to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F smartphone will be centred around the Indian market.