New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
Samsung just launched tons of new Galaxy devices and you can pre-order them today for up to $1,000 off.
Samsung just launched tons of new Galaxy devices and you can pre-order them today for up to $1,000 off.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Want to be first in line for Samsung's newest portable gadgets? You're in luck. The tech retailer just dropped an eye-catching lineup of new Samsung Galaxy smartphones, watches and earbuds and you can pre-order the world-class devices starting today, August 10, with shipping starting as soon as Friday, August 26.

Shop Samsung Galaxy devices

The newest crop of Samsung Galaxy devices include the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro—all packed with top-of-the-line features. Best of all, if you pre-order the gadgets today, you can scoop savings of up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in and tons of other perks and freebies.

Not sure where to start? Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Unpacked: Samsung's latest foldable smartphones launch Aug. 26

Walmart deals: Find big savings on LG, Bissell, Ninja and Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5

Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in.
Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in.

Looking for top-of-the-line wearable tech? The new Galaxy Watch 5 could check all the boxes. The smartwatch features a Sapphire Crystal display, advanced sleep coaching and improved scratch resistance. The watch can easily sync to your Galaxy smartphone for the best user experience and can even provide up to eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging—a whopping 30% faster than the Galaxy Watch 4, according to the brand. Outfitted with a 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor and a new temperature sensor, the smartwatch is designed to provide more accurate health readings than the Galaxy Watch 4, including heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level tracking.

To get your hands on the 44mm or 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for the best price, pre-order the watch today to save $75 with an eligible trade-in, plus get a free Wireless Charger Duo and a $50 Samsung credit. With prices starting at $279.99 for the Bluetooth version and $329.99 for the LTE version, that means you can take home the new smartwatch for as little as $204.99 with a qualifying trade-in.

From $204.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a larger battery and more durability than previous Samsung models.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a larger battery and more durability than previous Samsung models.

For a durable wearable that can stand the test of time, consider the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The smartwatch is two times more scratch resistant than the Galaxy Watch 4—which we named the best smartwatch for Android users—and has a 60% larger battery, according to Samsung. Made with Sapphire Crystal and titanium casing, the Pro is a solid option if you're looking for feature-rich and heavy-duty tech. Unlike previous models, the Pro is outfitted with GPX, turn-by-turn directions and a track-back feature, making it an especially good option for hikers and cyclers.

For the best in performance and durability, pre-order the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro today starting at $449.99 for the Bluetooth version and $499.99 for the LTE version. Better still, enjoy a free Wireless Charger Duo, a $50 Samsung credit and up to $125 off with an eligible trade-in—which could bring your cost down to as little as $324.99.

From $324.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung is calling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 its &quot;most powerful smartphone yet.&quot;
Samsung is calling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 its "most powerful smartphone yet."

If a massive screen is on your phone wish list, look to the just-released Galaxy Z Fold 4. In what Samsung is calling its "most powerful smartphone yet," the flagship foldable phone features brighter screens and a stronger panel compared to the previously released Galaxy Z Fold 3. As the first Samsung device with Android 12L, an updated Android version for large-screen experiences, the smartphone makes multitasking a breeze with a layout similar to that of a tablet or PC. Better still, the device is optimized for gaming and outfitted with an Armor aluminum frame, an updated camera with a 50MP wide lens, a taskbar that allows users to easily navigate between multiple apps and a 23% brighter sensor compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

If you want to add the convenience of the Z Fold 4 to your life, you can enjoy steep savings if you pre-order the device before Thursday, August 25. Pre-order today to take advantage of a complimentary memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in, a free case and a $100 Samsung credit. That means, in addition to the many other perks, you can scoop the new smartphone for as little as $799.99 with a qualifying trade-in—a savings of $1,000.

From $799.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in

In its continued effort to bring customers compact, cutting-edge flip phones, Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to Samsung, the Z Flip 4 has a slimmer hinge compared to previous models and a stronger main panel for added durability. With more customizable options, the smartphone includes an updated camera with night mode and enhanced selfie and portrait features. Great for all-day use, the phone has a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and is equipped with Super Fast Charging, meaning it can reach a 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes.

If you pre-order the phone between now and Thursday, August 25, you can get a free phone case, a complimentary memory upgrade to double the device's storage and up to $900 off with an eligible trade-in. That means, the starting price of $999.99 can be brought down to as little as $99.99 with a qualifying trade-in.

From $99.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

If you're in the market for a powerful pair of earbuds, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are well worth a look. The original Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, made our list of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested. With a design similar in appearance to the Buds 2, the Buds 2 Pro are 15% smaller than the original Buds Pro and have added noise reduction. Available in white, graphite and Bora purple, Samsung's newest earbuds feature vent holes for airflow, auto voice detection technology and a convenient Find your Buds feature. Unlike previous models, these Buds can even connect to select Samsung TVs for the ultimate listening and viewing experience. Retailing for $229.99, you can pre-order the earbuds today to get a free wireless charger, up to $75 off with an eligible trade-in and a $30 Samsung credit.

From $154.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Shop Samsung Galaxy devices

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung: Pre-order the latest Galaxy smartphones and watches now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea