Presidents' Day steal: Samsung Galaxy Buds are $49 right now—save over 60 percent!

These Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale for 62 percent off. (Photo: Walmart)

Sure, folks go wild for Apple AirPods. But if you have a Samsung Galaxy (or any Android phone for that matter), you can get your very own wireless earbuds that work just as well — possibly better.

If you buy one thing this Presidents' Day, make it these Samsung Galaxy Buds — they're on sale for just $49 right now at Walmart — $81 off. That’s a whopping 62 percent savings and the cheapest price on the internet right now.

Amazing audio

Normally going for $130, these Samsung Galaxy Buds offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to six hours on a charge (get an additional six hours with the included wireless charging case). Calls will sound crystal-clear thanks to dual microphones that reduce ambient background noise even if you’re in a busy location.

"...The sound is clear and gets rid of 90 percent of background noise and comes with different ear pieces," raved a five-star reviewer. "These wireless earbuds are small and compact and stay in really well."

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them during a workout without skipping a beat. And with their included customizable eartips, you’ll get a fantastic fit. "These are amazing for my workout. They play clearly and stay in my ears!" added another five-star reviewer.

Listen up! These Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale for just $49, down from $130. (Photo: Walmart)

AirPod alternatives

If you’re looking for a great pair of Apple AirPod alternatives, the Samsung Galaxy Buds pair just as flawlessly with Samsung Galaxy and Android smartphones. Just open up the charging case and they’ll instantly sync up via the Samsung Wearable app.

"I've used AirPods in the past and can definitely tell a difference. First of all, sound quality compared to AirPods are better, if not the best I've had with earbuds...," shared a satisfied Walmart shopper. "In-ear functionality helps Galaxy Buds deliver more bass and just better sound in general. When you put the buds in your ear, it doesn't irritate them at all and doesn't feel uncomfortable..."

Bonus: The charging case doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone. It even works the other way with your phone, giving the Samsung Galaxy Buds additional juice—something you can’t do with AirPods.

Reported another savvy shopper: "These are by far the best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned!"

