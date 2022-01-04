Samsung fans get psyched! The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is coming to Verizon on Jan. 11

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is your home for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, built for Samsung fans with all the best features of the Galaxy S21 series. Buy your Galaxy S21 FE 5G at Verizon starting January 11 for $23.33 a month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $699.99 retail).



Get up to $700 off a new Galaxy S21 FE 5G with a qualifying trade-in on select Unlimited plans when you add a new line or switch to Verizon. Plus, get up to $1,000 to help pay off your phone when you switch1. Existing customers can upgrade and get up to $700 off the new phone with a qualifying trade-in on select premium Unlimited plans2. Damaged phones are accepted for both offers.

Connect your Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone to 5G Ultra Wideband and experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds3, videoconference and collaborate remotely in near real time and take advantage of new immersive experiences never before available wirelessly.

Power and performance. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes equipped with Galaxy’s super fast Snapdragon 888 processor — the same powerful processor as the S21 series. Dedicated gamers and streamers will be wowed by the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, lag-free faster graphic rendering and picture quality, and the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s new 240Hz touch response rate helps you get the edge on the competition on all your favorite games. Add in the ability to connect to 5G Ultra Wideband and you have access to incredible power and very low network lag — this is the way mobile gaming should be.

And those games will look incredibly smooth thanks to Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh that allows everything to come through in the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Smartest camera in the Galaxy. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G includes the same pro-grade camera system used in the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, so you can easily capture, edit, post and share the brilliant photo and video content you create. It also includes an improved Night Mode setting that enhances low-light shots and helps you shoot super-clear photos even in the darkest environments. Combined with Verizon 5G, and you have the perfect tool for creating and sharing your story to the world.

The Selfie camera also got an upgrade. Now you can use Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s advanced 32MP front camera to snap a high-quality selfie of all your best friends, then let its enhanced AI Face Restoration capabilities make you all look your best. Plus, with Dual Recording, you can stay on top of the action in front of and behind you — just start recording, and your camera captures views from both lenses at the same time.

Designed to impress. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G continues the Galaxy S21 legacy with a premium, signature design. It all starts with the iconic, contoured frame that seamlessly encompasses the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish look. The phone also features a slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

Customized and secure for you. Thanks to Samsung’s intuitive One UI 4, you can design your ideal mobile experience — one that’s uniquely suited to your needs and allows you to express who you are, securely. Packed with deeper customization options and stronger privacy controls, you get to call the shots. With expanded capabilities, your home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers and more can all be reimagined.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G is built with a new privacy dashboard that brings security and privacy controls into one convenient place, making the experience of One UI 4 on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G as seamless as it is secure.

Colors, memory and availability

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in four color options — Olive, Graphite, Lavender and White — in 128GB and 256 GB memory configurations. Visit verizon.com on January 11 to order yours.

15G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $699.99 (128GB only) device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req’d. Up to $1000 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks after receipt of final bill from carrier) w/port-in. Less up to $700 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2$699.99 (128GB only) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on 5G Get More plan req’d. Up to $1000 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard (sent w/in 8 wks after receipt of final bill from carrier) w/port-in. Less up to $700 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

3Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

