Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm SoC Beats Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus on AnTuTu: Report

Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC is slated to be the next generation answer to the flagship SoC battles, which has already seen the Apple A14 Bionic arrive at the table, and also expects the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 before the end of the year. A new report now claims that the Exynos 1080 SoC has surpassed the present highest score on the popular AnTuTu benchmark browser, and also broken the 650,000 points score mark. If the report is considered true, the Samsung Exynos 1080 has also comfortably beaten the present highest scoring mobile SoC in the market - Qualcomm’s present flagship, the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The current leading AnTuTu score is said to be 629,245 points, attained by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Asus ROG Phone 3. The report claiming Samsung to have beaten this score cited Pan Xuebao, director of Samsung Semiconductor China Research Institute, who claimed the feat. The Exynos 1080 SoC is expected to be based on a 5nm fabrication process, using ARM’s new Cortex-A78 cores and the Mali-G78 GPU. Interestingly, reports have so far claimed that the Exynos 1080 SoC may debut on Vivo X60, a non-Samsung phone. This has raised doubts in terms of whether this would actually be the company’s upcoming flagship SoC, and reports about an alleged Exynos 2100 SoC also in the works further adds fuel to fire.

Currently, the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC is the company's flagship silicon that powers its crop of premium smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series’. The Exynos 990 SoC was claimed to be 20 percent faster than its predecessor, and uses two Mongoose-5 performance cores, two Cortex-A76 mid-performance cores and four Cortex-A55 ‘little’ cores for background tasks and efficiency. The 7nm process chip hence featured a combination of ARM’s and Samsung’s own chips. After the Exynos 990 faced considerable criticism for falling behind in performance to its Snapdragon peers, it remains to be seen if Samsung reverts back entirely to using ARM chips only, in its upcoming flagship SoC.

With the end of the year approaching, Qualcomm is slated to unveil its next generation processor chip, allegedly the Snapdragon 875. It will be interesting to see if Qualcomm yet again manages to comfortably outperform Samsung at the flagship mobile SoC performance game, or Samsung indeed manages to close the gap on its rival, this year.