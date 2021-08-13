Samsung ends support for iOS in its latest Google's WearOS-based Galaxy Watch 4 Series: Report

Samsung for the first time integrated its Tizen OS with Google's WearOS to introduce a new platform called One Watch UI. The company's latest Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first to run on this new platform. With this new platform, Samsung has dropped support for iOS devices entirely, reported ArsTechnica. The report further revealed that the older Galaxy smartwatches will continue to work as they used to because Tizen OS will not drop iOS support.

Your dream team of apps have lined up. Meet the new #GalaxyWatch4 with unmatched integration across your devices, thanks to Wear OS Powered by Samsung. #SamsungUnpacked Learn more: https://t.co/rkkVmfw4xm pic.twitter.com/4vJ0FAgWCI " Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

In addition to this, One Watch UI will also not support android smartphones running on Android 5.0 and older operating systems. The report further suggests that Google Mobile Services including Play Services and the Play Store need to be on the device for it to work because of the WearOS core.

Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic run on the new Google's WearOS and Samsung's Tizen OS integrated platform called One UI Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm feature a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that comes with 396 x 396 pixels resolution.

On the other hand, Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm sport a 1.4-inch AMOLED display that offers 450 x 450 pixels. Both the smartwatches come with 5 ATM water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Story continues

Most of us would like to know our bodies better, so we can be at our best. With Galaxy Watch4 series, track your health and wellness goals, jumpstart new routines and make positive changes everyday. #GalaxyWatch4. The watch that knows you best. Learn more: https://t.co/y3tmLDJcGf pic.twitter.com/Ll0nDX9XD7 " Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 11, 2021

It can now track your breathing and snoring patterns continuously. Samsung has introduced a new body composition measurement feature that "shows what our bodies are made of". The smartwatch also comes with ECG, blood oxygen and blood pressure tracker.

The two smartwatches come with an Exynos W920 chipset and offer up to 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. The Galaxy Watch4 40 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42 mm are fueled with a 247 mAh battery whereas the Galaxy Watch4 44 mm and Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46 mm come with a 361 mAh battery.

Also See: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy flagships can now be pre-booked: Here's how to register

Samsung introduces first 5 nm chip for wearables, to power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 series

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event to kick off at 7.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live, What to expect

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.