Samsung early Black Friday 2022 deals are here with savings on TVs, phones, appliances

Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Sarah Kovac, Reviewed
·6 min read
Samsung Black Friday deals 2022
Samsung Black Friday deals 2022

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's the big week of Black Friday 2022 with the biggest shopping day of the year set for Friday, November 25. If you're looking to upgrade the essential tech in your pocket or in your home, Samsung is the place to be. From powerful appliances to feature-filled smartphones, Samsung's collection of Black Friday deals have everything you need to bring your devices into the future.

Samsung early Black Friday deals

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Now that the Black Friday holiday shopping rush is under way, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy smartwatches, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. The savings don't just stop there—you'll also find Samsung deals on home appliances, vacuums and more.

Black Friday gaming deals: Game on with the best Black Friday 2022 PlayStation deals at Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy

Amazon Black Friday sale: Score deals on Bowflex, All-Clad, Bissell and HP

Need gift ideas for her? These beauty gifts are on mega-sale before Black Friday—here's what to shop

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.

Update 1:22 pm CST: You don't have to wait until Friday to get Black Friday deals. In fact, the sale seems to start earlier every year, and this year, the Samsung Black Friday 2022 sale is already in full swing. I'm updating this page all day, so check back and see the latest deals on Samsung tech. - Sarah Kovac, Reviewed

Best Samsung Black Friday deals

Upgrade your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung. Shop the top five Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 64GB from $79.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $200)

  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $600)

  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 from $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $750)

  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro from $159.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $50 to $290)

  5. Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $249.99 (Save $350)

  6. Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Stainless-Steel Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior from $499 (Save $300)

  7. Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV from $799 (Save $200 to $1,100)

  8. Samsung 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Convection from $899 (Save $694.98 to $844.98)

  9. Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Smart Dial Electric Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,439 (Save $160)

  10. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 (Save $1,200)

Best Samsung TV deals

Want to stream in style with less strain on your wallet? Shop Samsung's early Black Friday deals for big savings on top-of-the-line TVs.

The Samsung S95B TV is great at displaying 4K/HDR content and you can get it on sale for Black Friday.
The Samsung S95B TV is great at displaying 4K/HDR content and you can get it on sale for Black Friday.

Best Samsung laptop and tablet deals

Whether you need tech for work or for fun, Samsung has you covered with early Black Friday laptop and tablet deals.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great virtual companion at work or in the classroom and you can get it for a handy price cut for Black Friday.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great virtual companion at work or in the classroom and you can get it for a handy price cut for Black Friday.

Best Samsung appliance deals

Deck out your home for the fall with Samsung deals on refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuums and more.

This smart slide-in gas range is just one of many Samsung appliances on sale for Black Friday.
This smart slide-in gas range is just one of many Samsung appliances on sale for Black Friday.

Best Samsung cellphone deals

Beat the Black Friday rush for a new smartphone and score one for less right now at Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of many amazing Samsung smartphones available at low prices in honor of Black Friday.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of many amazing Samsung smartphones available at low prices in honor of Black Friday.

Best Samsung tech deals

Samsung has tech deals galore ahead of Black Friday, so take advantage of them now before the deepest discounts expire.

Samsung Black Friday deals also include portable tech accessories, like the Galaxy Watch4.
Samsung Black Friday deals also include portable tech accessories, like the Galaxy Watch4.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

What are the best early Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals?

If you're shopping for a new Galaxy smartphone or tablet, these early Black Friday deals were made for you. You can save up to $600 on select Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models and up to $1,350 on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone with eligible trade-in.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on home appliances. Whether you’re shopping for a new oven, the latest refrigerator or an updated laundry room setup, Black Friday 2022 will have you covered with some of the lowest prices of the year.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

When is Samsung's early Black Friday sale?

Samsung has tons of Black Friday deals already live. Many Samsung devices can be further discounted with Samsung's eligible trade-in program, where you can get more money slashed off new tech when they send in select items from Apple, Fitbit, Sony, Google and more. Select items with cracked screens can even be traded in for further discounts.

Shop Samsung early Black Friday deals

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Samsung Black Friday 2022 deals: Shop TVs, appliances, tablets

Latest Stories

  • Video: More Than 160 Killed After Earthquake Hits Indonesia

    At least 162 people are dead and hundreds more were injured after an earthquake struck Indonesia on Monday. Thousands of homes were damaged, a senior official said. Photo: Associated Press

  • Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

    See your favorite shows, movies, sports and more in a new light by shopping the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL Samsung and more.

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum