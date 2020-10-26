Samsung Boss Dies as Ex-Con Son Tries to Seize Control of World’s Biggest Phone Maker

SEOUL—Now the battle rages for “the Republic of Samsung.”

The death Sunday of Samsung boss Lee Kun-hee, probably Korea’s most admired, if hated, man, leaves his son, Lee Jae-yong, battling the authorities and a legion of lawyers for control of the empire that controls 20 percent of the Korean economy. The world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer has a turnover that exceeds many republics.

Lee Jae-yong, or Jay Lee, was in Vietnam where Samsung Electronics produces the majority of its smartphones, when he got word that his father was on the verge of death.

Jay Lee, who is 52, made it to his father’s bedside in a Samsung hospital here in Seoul before he breathed his last. His father, 78, had been bed-ridden and mostly in a coma since suffering a heart attack six years ago.

While in Vietnam, Jay Lee had managed to avoid the opening of the latest trial by prosecutors who are out to get him on charges of manipulating share prices in two Samsung companies in a bid to guarantee his inheritance.

Having already spent a year in jail while on trial on charges of bribing the ousted Korean president Park Geun-hye, Lee now faces more jail time if prosecutors can pin another conviction on him—this time for lowering the share price of one company to merge it with another. By pulling off that merger—Hey Presto!—Lee hoped to have enough shares in the combined companies to hold a controlling stake in Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of an empire whose 80 or so enterprises range from ship-building to insurance to construction to an amusement park rivaling any Disneyland.

Jay Lee is an engaging figure unlike his stern father, who took over the group from his own father, the Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull, more than 30 years ago. And, just to show he means well, he formally apologized for his rule-bending efforts to secure what he sees as his dynastic right.

“I and Samsung have been reprimanded for the succession issue,” he said, looking suitably penitent when promising to “try to not have additional controversy regarding the management succession.”

Those nice words are scorned by reform-minded authorities, however, and it’s the matter of succession that’s sure to consume his energies once he’s gone through an elaborate funeral. His father was the country’s richest man, whose net worth of nearly $21 billion made him the world’s 67th richest person, according to Forbes.

Jay Lee, the only son of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee

Jay Lee, already Korea’s second richest man with a net worth of $6.4 billion, has perfected the art of displays of humility in the face of powers-that-be. But Korean president Moon Jae-In wants to reform the country’s traditional dynastic conglomerate system, known as chaebol, which keeps huge businesses in the hands of a few rich families and effectively controls the entire economy. The current system has led to wild disparities between rich and poor—brilliantly captured by the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

Geoffrey Cain, author of the newly published Samsung Rising, the Inside Story of the South Korean Giant That Set Out to Beat Apple and Conquer Tech, sees the HBO series Succession as an even more suitable artistic representation. Scene after scene captures the battle to secure a family enterprise making it “an apt show for understanding the Lees,” said Cain.

It’s not as though Jay Lee’s two sisters, who stand to inherit lesser shares of the empire, are fighting him for a bigger slice of the inheritance, but the machinations to seize and hang on against enemies do bear distinct similarities.

