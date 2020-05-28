Samsung Blockchain Wallet now allows users to buy and sell crypto via Gemini

Crypto exchange Gemini has partnered with Samsung to let Samsung Blockchain Wallet users in the U.S. and Canada to trade cryptocurrencies.

Announcing the news on Thursday, Gemini said the partnership would allow over 4 million Samsung users in the U.S. and Canada to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Samsung Blockchain Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet and is available for select smartphones, such as Galaxy S10 and S20 series. Gemini said users can store their crypto funds in the blockchain wallet or can transfer it to Gemini Custody.



“Crypto is not just a technology, it is a movement. We are proud to be working with Samsung to bring crypto’s promise of greater choice, independence, and opportunity to more individuals around the world,” said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.





